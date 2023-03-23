Home World Charlotte Lawrence on the red carpet | Magazine
World

Charlotte Lawrence on the red carpet | Magazine

by admin
Charlotte Lawrence on the red carpet | Magazine

American singer Charlotte Lawrence stunned the public with a bold release at the prestigious event.

Source: Profimedia

American singer Charlotte Lawrence was the main topic at the award ceremony in Los Angeles. Social networks are buzzing about her styling and no one can define it – courage, madness, bad taste or something fourth? This soon-to-be 23-year-old wore a dress that fashion connoisseurs labeled as “sheer failure”.

She wore a dress that consists of two parts – the upper one is crocheted and everything is visible, and the lower one is completely transparent. The singer made it clear that she was not wearing a bra, so she had no problem with her nipples being prominent. Also, she chose a black thong, but her bottom was covered by a transparent cape with which she posed with her arms outstretched. Either way, this is a creation that has been characterized by many the worst ever.

Source: Profimedia

“Who likes this?”, “The younger they are, the worse they are”, “God, what does this look like?”, “I don’t know where to look first. Every detail is horrible”, “When will they understand that vulgarity is not beautiful “, “Why do girls mess up like this”, “She’s the year 2000, and she’s already walking around in these thongs and without a bra?!”read only some of the comments on the networks.

Source: Profimedia

Let’s remember that Charlotte Lawrence has always been “buttoned up to the neck”, so this release surprised everyone. That may have changed since she broke up with co-star Charlie Puti. They started dating when she was 18, he was 27, and it ended at the end of 2019. At the time, the singer couldn’t hold back tears as he talked about the song he supposedly dedicated to her.

See also  Selva: "Rushdie's Satanic Verses, a book to be published today more than ever"

“I never told people what happened to me and the pain I felt when I went through the worst breakup of my life in 2019. I wanted to push everything under the carpet and start over, to surround myself with better people”he said.

(WORLD)

You may also like

Vatican envoy to UN: 1 in 7 Christians...

clash with the Municipalities, Asp must pay

The EU is hunting for new viruses to...

Daily horoscope for March 23, 2023 | Magazine...

Stop in Tuscany for certificates to return to...

The students of the Michelangelo school visiting the...

Ermedin Demirović suspended for three games | Sports

Average exchange rate of the euro March 23,...

The autopsy on Armando Palmeri, the collaborator of...

“You are dragging us into war”: Conte’s attack...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy