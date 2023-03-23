American singer Charlotte Lawrence stunned the public with a bold release at the prestigious event.

American singer Charlotte Lawrence was the main topic at the award ceremony in Los Angeles. Social networks are buzzing about her styling and no one can define it – courage, madness, bad taste or something fourth? This soon-to-be 23-year-old wore a dress that fashion connoisseurs labeled as “sheer failure”.

She wore a dress that consists of two parts – the upper one is crocheted and everything is visible, and the lower one is completely transparent. The singer made it clear that she was not wearing a bra, so she had no problem with her nipples being prominent. Also, she chose a black thong, but her bottom was covered by a transparent cape with which she posed with her arms outstretched. Either way, this is a creation that has been characterized by many the worst ever.

“Who likes this?”, “The younger they are, the worse they are”, “God, what does this look like?”, “I don’t know where to look first. Every detail is horrible”, “When will they understand that vulgarity is not beautiful “, “Why do girls mess up like this”, “She’s the year 2000, and she’s already walking around in these thongs and without a bra?!”read only some of the comments on the networks.

Let’s remember that Charlotte Lawrence has always been “buttoned up to the neck”, so this release surprised everyone. That may have changed since she broke up with co-star Charlie Puti. They started dating when she was 18, he was 27, and it ended at the end of 2019. At the time, the singer couldn’t hold back tears as he talked about the song he supposedly dedicated to her.

“I never told people what happened to me and the pain I felt when I went through the worst breakup of my life in 2019. I wanted to push everything under the carpet and start over, to surround myself with better people”he said.

