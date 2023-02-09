When I opened this blog, I would never have considered talking about Artificial Intelligence (aka AI). Even today when I talk about it, I feel like I’m talking about a technology of the future that we haven’t yet managed to develop even these first steps.

photo: https://www.pexels.com/fr-fr/photo/machine-a-ecrire-texte-conceptuel-intelligence-artificielle-4604607/

In fact, we already use it on a daily basis but in a reality still far from our imagination that cinematographic culture feeds us: facial recognition, autonomous car, virtual assistant…

Interest in AI has never been stronger. Whatever one thinks of this technology and despite many not really understanding how it works, it has slipped effortlessly into our digital lives, without defining itself as AI.

Until a while ago, AI (Artificial Intelligence) was only the domain of science for most of us. So, of course, the existing AIs do not even come to imitate Tony Stark’s JARVIS, but what they manage to do today suggests how our society could be upset by it.

We would not speak of a revolution!

According to experts in the field, ChatGpt is by no means a revolution. The technology would already exist for several years but used in research laboratories. But when OpenAi brought AI online, its success opened the voice to many others. Okay, technically it may not be a revolution! But this success reflects a certain need that was felt in silence, but to what end?

I myself have been using ChatGpt a lot lately. To the point of using it more than good old Google to find information. But my dependence on the tool was quickly curbed by errors that I identified in the texts it generates. So certainly, it is a great tool but still very far for optimal use.

Students have also started to use the tool for their homework. Law school students have been heard using AI for their compositions (although this is technically cheating). AIs offer to generate images or videos and many other products, free or not. Some AI including the now well known ChatGpt can generate computer code?

What future?

AI will not stop developing thanks to its developers. But ultimately beyond the services they render to us, and beyond the new professions that are being created around it: will the term make us “has-been” as workers? Will he contribute to the laziness of our students who will no longer do their work themselves? Or should we worry about artistic professions for example?

With any revolutionary technology (this one being in its infancy despite being developed for years) comes a new way of life.