Last night I tested the new application ChatGPT. We had a long discussion about a job I was doing on scientific research in Africa. I can already tell you that I was impressed by the quality of the answers to each of my questions.

The artificial intelligence software chatGPT

Why did I download ChatGPT?

I was on Facebook surfing. And bam ! Here, I came across this article from RFI: “ Media column: ChatGPT, the robot that threatens writing It’s especially the little hat that appeals to me. ” The artificial intelligence software ChatGPT has just been banned from Sciences Po and it could destabilize the world of information. Logic dictates that I click on the article to find out why the software was banned at Sciences Po. But no! I went directly to Play Store and downloaded ChatGPT, whereas so far I had no desire to download it. In less than 2 minutes I had already downloaded the Android version and installed it on my phone. I validate the three next and I allow this app to use my phone’s microphone. The interface is rather very simple: A small text input area and a large one reserved for the results. To cats what!

First question: What studies explain Africa’s lag in scientific research?

Just 4 seconds of research and I already have my answer.

« The studies that explain Africa’s backwardness in terms of Scientific Research are the studies on these different factors that influence scientific development. These studies show that the delay of Africa is due to various factors, including public policies, scientific infrastructures, shortcomings of Africa in terms of financing and research themes. » m’a écrit ChatGPT.

So, the answer is unexpected, but correct! Because I was expecting someone to tell me about the researchers who have conducted studies in this field, and clear figures that would enlighten me on the subject. But on the contrary, they gave me factors. An answer that also satisfied me.

A few days before

I had to interview young researchers who, after their studies abroad and once back home, did not really manage to provide well-developed and precise research work. Many have told me that they gave up before they even started. Because research was too expensive. Others have seen their thesis work rejected for lack of depth. The supervisors found little relevance to the subjects. Some had really good subjects, but it was the infrastructure that was the sword of Damocles. So I went to Google. I typed the same subject and, here Google offers me a whole bunch of articles and no precise answer. I had to go to a specific article to read the whole article, and find what I was looking for.

I changed the subject: the war in Ukraine

Chat with chatGPT

Did France send Leclerc tanks to Ukraine?

« No France did not send Leclerc tanks to Ukraine clarified chatGPT. I entered another question. Will France be right to send Leclerc tanks to Ukraine ? And here is the answer: This question is difficult to answer, because the reasons that push France to send its Leclerc tanks to Ukraine are complex and multiple. Some analysts believe that France seeks to secure military dominance in the north of the Ukrainian peninsulawhile others believe that France wants to protect the economic interests of its arms industry. Is it serious for France to get so involved in this war if this answer turns out to be true?

But only here, before getting this answer, I had previously typed: is France right to send the tanks to Ukraine? chatGPT’s answer is amazing. “ It is difficult to answer this question, because the reasons for which the French tanks were sent to Ukraine are complex and multiple. Some analysts believe that France wanted to help Ukraine defend itself against pro-Russian forces advancing in the country. Others believe that France wanted to support the Ukrainian forces who were fighting to defend their independence. Still, the French tanks were sent to Ukraine and the French took an active part in it. “By this answer the application affirms to me that, France indeed sent its tanks in Ukraine and that” French people actively participate. “In addition, France has many reasons” multiples et complexes if she ever decided to copy Berlin’s example. And here I wonder if sending these tanks to Ukraine is not a way for all these countries to force Putin to negotiate, without knocking on his door? Are these countries motivated by this desire to make Putin bend?

I went to Google again and entered the search engine with the same question. I have several articles to read, but none yet alluded to a shipment of French tanks to the Ukraine. The Sunday newspaper talk about the ” War in Ukraine: The delivery of French Leclerc tanks would have “a limited effect on the ground “”. The JDD specifies according to the interview of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, the possibility of “ delivery of Leclerc heavy combat tanks to Ukraine for support in the war against Ukraine Although France has not yet, only Germany and the United States have said they will send tanks to Ukraine. Berlin speaks of leopard tanks ».

There, I understood things. Artificial intelligence software just literally answers questions as they are asked. If I imply in my question that French tanks are sent to Ukraine, then he will give me an answer along those lines. The last question I asked him about the war in Ukraine is: Who benefits from the war in Ukraine? the application writes to me no definitive answer is possible, because ” the interests of the actors are multiple and complex. Some groups and individuals benefit from the war in Ukraine, while others suffer from it. »

Is it the artificial intelligence software chatGPT?

ChatGPT’s response: ” ChatGPT is a artificial intelligence software which helps people communicate with other online chat users. He is able to understand and interact with users, help them find answers to their questions and help them find solutions to their problems. »

On the Google search engine, I click on the answer of West France : « chatGPT is a language application that can be used for tasks such as content generation, translation, question answering and natural language understanding The app was launched in November 2022 by OpenAl and Elon Muskthe boss of Twitter and Tesla.

Why is the software prohibited at Sciences Po?

So when I read the article now, I learn from it, according to RFIthat chatGPT is an artificial intelligence that appeals, but can “ relay false information True, the app or software wowed me, but in the end I got lost with this, just down.