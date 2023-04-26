Cheap airline tickets of Air Serbia for 70 cities | Info

Air Serbia’s promotional campaign “Fly in Spring” will start soon, with which passengers will have the opportunity to buy cheap tickets to 70 cities around the world.

Source: MONDO/Dragana Todorović

Air Serbia has prepared a new promotional offer called “Fly in spring”, within which passengers will be able to buy airline tickets to their favorite destinations at favorable prices. The offer for more than 70 cities in the Air Serbia network is valid only on Thursday, April 27, for the travel period from May 8 to June 15, 2023.

“Ahead of us is the most active part of the year, in which the demand for flights is extremely high. In addition to a wide network of destinations, we try to please our passengers with promotional airfares. During twenty-four hours, on April 27, flights to a large number of destinations from our network will be available at the most favorable prices. Tickets for the most frequent destinations in our network, when it comes to the region, such as Podgorica and Tivat, can be purchased at a price starting from 30 euros per direction, including all taxes. Passengers will be able to fly to Barcelona, ​​Malta and Florence from 40 euros per direction, while tickets to, for example, Istanbul, Rome or Lyon will be available at a starting price of 50 euros. Staying in Paris, London and Tel Aviv during spring is always interesting for travelersand we tried our best to enable them to get there with our company’s flights, for which the initial ticket price will be 60 euros per way,” said Maša Vasović, senior manager for revenue management of Air Serbia.

During the promotional period, air tickets can be purchased through the website www.airserbia.com, mobile applications, as well as in the offices of Air Serbia in Kralja Aleksandra Boulevard, Yuri Gagarin Boulevard and at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade. You can find more detailed information about Air Serbia’s promotional campaign on the company’s website.

(WORLD)