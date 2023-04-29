Cheap plane tickets are a thing of the past | Info

Airline ticket prices in Europe and beyond are constantly rising.

Izvor: Shutterstock

It increasingly seems that the days of cheap flights are a thing of the past as ticket prices in Europe and beyond continue to rise. Airline ticket prices in France increased by 23.6 percent compared to last year, according to statistical data from the Ministry of Environmental Transition.

According to Luka Popović, editor of the EX-YU Aviation News portal, it is not yet known what the percentage of price increases for flights from Serbia is. “Airline ticket prices have generally risen worldwide, and the reason for this is that demand is high and supply is much lower.. Another corona effect. Of course, the whole situation in the world also affects it. Inflation is currently the primary reason,” he says.

In a survey of the travel booking site Kayak, it is stated that the prices of international flights from Great Britain have increased by about 18 percent compared to last year. “There has been a great demand for travel since the pandemic. A that demand, combined with rising inflation and high fuel costs, has kept flight prices high.”confirms Kayak UK site manager Evan Day.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sanctions on fuel imports led to a spiraling rise in prices. “Due to a 71 percent increase in oil prices compared to the previous year, our average ticket price has increased by 31 percent,” EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren told AFP.

The head of French companies “Air Caraibes” and “French Bee”, Marc Roche, says that the price of tickets has increased due to a sharp increase in maintenance costs associated with shortages of certain metals and disrupted supply chains. He also mentions the consequences of salary increases in the aviation sector.

However, despite the increase in prices and inflation that also affects the consumer basket, there is no reduction in the demand for flights. “During the pandemic, in an attempt to avoid losing consumer confidence, many airlines have decided to hand out credits to those whose bookings have been cancelled.. Fast forward two years, and despite 2022 being key to restoring confidence in travel, many of these loans have gone unclaimed. This year is the last year in which many of these schemes will close, meaning individuals are faced with an ultimatum – use it or lose it. This demand has caused a massive increase in demand for European flights that require less planning and savings, which in turn has led to price increases in tandem,” says Justin Penny, head of aviation at travel company Flight Centre.

How long will flights stay expensive?

By all accounts, the data shows that airlines are gradually starting to recover from the pandemic. The aviation sector is “in very good shape, in full recovery,” says Pascal Fabre, a specialist in the field at financial consulting firm AlixPartners.

In the context of rising prices, many airlines “achieved higher traffic in 2022 than before the crisis, although capacity remains low,” he notes. This is the case of the company “AirFrance-KLM”, which announced earlier this month that it “fully reimbursed” the aid granted to it by the French state in order to survive the pandemic. “Flying at the price of a taxi is no longer possible“, Bischoff told Funke. He predicted that flights will be about 20 percent more expensive during the peak season this year, compared to 2022.

However, Luka Popović says that opinions are divided when it comes to this topic. “Directors of certain companies believe that prices will never return to their old levels, while others believe that they will return over time as the situation calms down – we will see how it will actually be.“, he says.

In addition, as the EU introduces increasingly stringent laws to reduce gas emissions, airlines may need to invest in more efficient aircraft as well. They will also be required to buy additional emissions permits to offset their carbon footprint. Such costs could also lead to further increases in fares.

(WORLD/Euronews)