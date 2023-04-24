Home » Check out the poster and teaser for ‘Nosso Lar 2’ – MONDO MODA
“Nosso Lar 2 – Os Mensageiros”, directed and scripted by Wagner de Assis, has just won its first teaser and poster. Based on the best-seller “Os Mensageiros”, by Chico Xavier, psychographed by André Luiz, the film follows a group of spirits led by Aniceto (Edson Celulari), among them, the doctor André Luiz (Renato Prieto). Together, the messengers aim to go to Earth to help rescue three protégés whose interconnected stories are about to fail: Otávio (Felipe de Carolis), a medium who did not fulfill the plan in his mission; Isidoro (Mouhamed Harfouch), responsible for a spiritist center that would be a spiritual workshop on Earth. This spiritual project would also have the participation of Fernando (Rafael Sieg), the businessman responsible for financing the place.

Produced by Cinética Filmes, in co-production with Star Original Productions and distributed by Star Distribution, the film opens on August 31st. The first film earned R$ 4 million.

The cast also has Fábio Lago, as the messenger Vicente; Vanessa Gerbelli as Amanda, Julianne Trevisol as Isabel and Fernanda Rodrigues as Isis. The team of stars also includes Aline Prado, Nando Brandão, João Barreto, Letícia Braga and Camila Lucciola, in addition to the special participation of Othon Bastos, as governor of the spiritual city, and Ju Colombo, one of the ministers of the spiritual city.

