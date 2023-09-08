Check out the trailer for “Gen V”, the new Prime Video series – MONDO MODA

Prime Video releases the trailer for the series Gen Vwhich premieres on Friday, September 29th with three episodes in a row – until November 3rd.

In the chaotic world of “The Boys,” Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, a college for superheroes where students are trained to be the next generation of heroes – profitable ones, ideally.

Gen V (2023) @ disclosure

When the group of young heroes discover that there is something sinister happening at school, they are put to the test: are they the heroes or villains of their stories?

The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann. Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and the Brazilian Marco Pigossi.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and

Michaela Starr also serves as executive producers on Gen V, and Brant Engelstein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís are co-executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Gray Pictures and Original Film.

