Check out the trailer for the remake of “The Color Purple” – MONDO MODA

A new film version of the classic A Cor Purple had an intense and emotional first trailer released. With production of Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg e Quincy Jonesthe plot hits US theaters on December 25, with a hearty dose of drama, tears and music.

Based on the play of the same name (based on the novel by Alice Walker), the plot follows the dramas and challenges in the life of Celly, a young black woman in the USA in the 1900s, who is separated from her sister, Nelly.

The cast gathers Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks (Pacifier), Colman Domingo (Euphoria), Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid), the singer H.E.R. and more.

A Cor Purple it had already become a movie in the hands of Spielberg himself, in 1985 with Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey as stars.

The remake hits US theaters on December 25th. The premiere date in Brazil has not yet been confirmed.

