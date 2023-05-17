Check the prices to go to Festival SPFW + Ressignificar – MONDO MODA

O Festival SPFW + Resignify takes place from the 25th to the 28th of May at Complexo Tempo, a venue for events in Parque da Mooca, in SP. In 2023, SPFW embraces the transformations of society and proposes the theme Ressignify/Origens – a provocation about who we are and what unites us as a creative human collective, highlighting the diverse and plural character imprinted in our artistic and aesthetic expression.

Creation goes far beyond representation, it is a way of signifying. The aesthetic experience is fundamental to materialize shared values ​​and visions of the world and what it means to be human. The rescue of these values ​​takes place with the deepening of the collective conscience and in the recognition of our roots and origins.

It is from people, from the recognition of the value of each individual and their strength as a collective, that it is possible to generate new symbols, images and values, new references that help us to reframe behaviors and concepts. As a connector and catalyst for positive change, the event believes in the power of the collective to redefine, transform and share ideas, knowledge and experiences.

Clique here to buy the tickets.

LINE-UP

Thursday, May 25th

7:30 pm Localiza – Special project for guests

20:30 Meninos Rei – Komplexo Tempo

21:30 Martins – Komplexo Time

Friday, May 26th

7pm Oil palm – Komplexo Time

20:30 LED – Komplexo Time

21h30 The Paradise

– Kocomplex Time

Saturday, May 27th

6:30 pm Thear – Komplexo Time

7:30 pm AZ Marias – Komplexo Time

20:30 Holy Resistance – Komplexo Tempo

21:30 Weider Silveiro – Komplexo Tempo

Sunday, May 28th

17:30 Walério Araújo – Komplexo Tempo

18h30 David Lee

– Kocomplex Time

7:30pm Greg Joey – Komplexo Tempo

20h30 Lino Villaventura – Komplexo Tempo

TYPES OF ADMISSION:

VIP EXPERIENCE

• Access to the HUB

• Access to all parades of the day purchased at the time of purchase, *except the exclusive parade for guests that will take place on the 25th, scheduled for 19:30

• Priority entrance to the parade room (from 5 to 10 minutes before)

• Parking space for 1 common vehicle

• Welcome Drink (you will receive a card or voucher and you will have to pick up the drink at the bar)

• Photo taken on the SPFW runway by a professional photographer

• SPFW Credential + VIP EXPERIENCE

• Valor:

1st BATCH

Quinta (25/05) – R$ 900,00 / R$ 450,00

Sexta (26/05) – R$ 1.250,00 / R$ 625,00

Saturday and Sunday (5/27 and 5/28) – BRL 1,550.00 / BRL 775.00

2nd BATCH

Quinta (25/05) – R$ 1035,00 / R$ 517,50

Sexta (26/05) – R$ 1.437,50 / R$ 718,75

Saturday and Sunday (27 and 28/05) – BRL 1,782.50 / BRL 891.25

*The Localiza fashion show will not be for sale and is not part of any type of ticket or session.

INSIDE

• Access to the HUB

• PARADE ticket purchased at the time of purchase

1st BATCH

R$ 180,00 / R$ 90,00

2nd BATCH

R$ 237,00 / R$ 103,50

SERVICE

Data: 25 a 28/05

Location: Komplexo Tempo – Av. Henry Ford, 511 – Mooca – São Paulo/SP

Hours: 6pm to 10pm

Attention: The sector is on the mezzanine/standing and the parade(s) will be watched standing up, and there may be elements that partially obstruct the view of the catwalk. Access is via stairs only.

This ticket guarantees access to the event’s hub at Komplexo Tempo (Av. Henry Ford, 511 – Mooca) and to the chosen parade(s). Hours may change.

ABOUT IMM

In the market for about ten years, IMM is a Brazilian company controlled by the Abu Dhabi investment and development company, Mubadala Development Company, and has a strategic partnership with the American company WME | IMG, which operates in the areas of Media, Sports and Entertainment.

IMM is a reference in live entertainment, for audiences and brands, and its portfolio is the biggest differentiator. Responsible for events such as Rio Open, the biggest tennis tournament in South America, to Broadway musicals, including Cirque du Soleil, the best restaurant festival in the world, Taste Festivals, GO CUP, the biggest soccer tournament for children in the world and by the highly acclaimed SPFW and São Paulo Oktoberfest.