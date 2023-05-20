Cheers at the Cannes Festival | Magazine

Turkish actress Merjem Uzerli appeared at the 76th Cannes Film Festival!

We all remember the actress Merjem Uzerli well from the small screen from the Turkish series “Sulejman Veličantveni”, which for a time was a mandatory part of the repertoire in most households.

The masterful Hurem became dear to many people, and recently she appeared on the red carpet in Cannes and left the audience breathless with her appearance. Even after so many years since the broadcast of this cult Turkish series, the famous “Hurem” captivates with its look, appearance and stature.

This time she appeared in a long semi-transparent dress with frilled frills on the arms that looked like feathers. Although semi-sheer, the design on the dress covered just enough to avoid looking gross and vulgar. What surprised many was the black veil that went with the complete styling. When Merjem stood in front of the paparazzi, she quickly removed her veil and showed off her natural face, while her long red hair flowed down her back.

Many were surprised by this gesture of her black veil, like a “widow”, but some even considered it symbolic – as a gesture of rejecting bad luck, given that the actress was not so lucky with partners and in love, but that’s why she gave birth to two adorable children daughters.

