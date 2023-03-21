by palermolive.it – ​​3 seconds ago

Being born in Sicily means living about three years less than those who live in the Centre-North. According to data published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, the average life expectancy on the island does not exceed 81.3…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Health, Sicilians live three years less than citizens of the North appeared 3 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.