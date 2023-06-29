Chef kidnapped in Ecuador, Colonico thanks Italians after liberation – Corriere TV

The restaurateur: “Thanks to everyone who has been close to me in these very tough days”

(LaPresse) Panfilo Colonico, the Italian-Canadian chef kidnapped in Ecuador on June 25, was freed thanks to a police blitz. After being heard by the investigators, he went by taxi to his restaurant ‘El sabore mio’ in Guayaquil, 400 kilometers from the capital Quito, and recorded a video to thank those who were close to him. “Thanks to all the Italians who have been close to me in these very tough days,” said Colonico who spent five days in the hands of the kidnappers. The chef of the renowned restaurant cut his beard, fixed his hair and, even if very tried, smiled and contacted many of his friends, in pain for him. In recent days the police arrested two of the five kidnappers who, armed with machine guns, stole the 50-year-old restaurateur from his restaurant last Friday in the residential district of ‘La Garzota’. Colonico, born in Canada, lived for several years in Abruzzo in Sulmona, in the L’Aquila area, where he left behind his wife and two daughters. He then moved, also for economic reasons, to Canada and then to Ecuador where, last year, he inaugurated his restaurant, one of the most popular and popular in the region. Police investigations continue to trace all those responsible for the kidnapping and shed light on the intricate story. It is unclear whether a ransom was paid. (lapresse)

June 29, 2023 – Updated June 29, 2023 , 11:31 pm

