Chef Luis Pous Evokes the Glorious Times of Cuba with His Miami Restaurant: Calle Dragones

Chef Luis Pous Brings the Glorious Times of Cuba to His Miami Restaurant

Chef Luis Pous has opened a new restaurant in Miami, called Calle Dragones, which aims to recreate the elegance and atmosphere of 1940s and 1950s Cuba. Pous, who spent half of his life on the island, wanted to capture the beauty of Cuba from before the revolution.

The restaurant is adorned with red curtains, chandeliers, and a glamorous cabaret-style decoration, creating a nostalgic ambiance reminiscent of the glorious past. Pous explains that Calle Dragones is his way of imagining what Cuba would have been like if there hadn’t been a revolution.

The older diners who visit the restaurant often shed tears of nostalgia as they remember the grand parties at renowned Cuban establishments like the Monseigneur restaurant, the Parisien cabaret, and the Cuban Capri hotel. To lighten their nostalgia, Pous has “evolved” traditional Cuban food by infusing it with his experiences from working in restaurants all over the world.

Pous expresses his frustration that Cuban food has not evolved as much as other Latin American cuisines, not even receiving Michelin stars like Peruvian or Mexican food. He believes that the lack of competition from chefs and restaurants in Cuba has stagnated the development of the cuisine.

Combining elements of Chinese, Spanish, African, and Caribbean influences, Pous’ Cuban cuisine showcases dishes like rice, beans, and, of course, plenty of pork. His innovative take on Cuban food has earned him recognition in various locations such as Atlanta, Florida Keys, New York, Hawaii, London, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

Pous’ journey in the culinary world began when he arrived in Miami at the age of 27. Despite not being able to speak English at the time, his cooking skills helped him secure his first job at an American restaurant. His colleagues even went so far as to label the different dishes with numbered photos so he could understand the orders.

After gaining experience in different cities, Pous set his sights on New York, which he considers the Mecca for chefs. He landed a job and began to travel the world, learning about gastronomy and the restaurant business. Amid the pandemic, Pous successfully opened two locations in Colombia before finally opening his dream restaurant in Little Havana this year.

Calle Dragones boasts an ambiance that combines the tropical touch of the islands with Asian influences in its food. The restaurant is also known for its live orchestra and dance performances, creating a truly immersive and captivating experience. Pous hopes that his restaurant will transcend time and never go out of style, just like the colonial houses of Cuba.

For Pous, the passion for cooking was instilled in him by his Spanish grandmother, who cooked traditional Spanish dishes. Although she hoped he would become a doctor or lawyer, Pous’ love for the kitchen was unstoppable. Now, in his Miami restaurant, he feels like he has a “time machine” that allows visitors to experience the elegance and beauty of Cuba that they have always dreamed of.

Calle Dragones is truly a unique dining destination that transports its guests to the golden era of Cuba, offering a taste of the past with a contemporary twist. Chef Luis Pous’ restaurant is a testament to his culinary talent and his desire to keep the glorious times of Cuba alive.