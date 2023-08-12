Chef’Special Releases “Miracles”, First Track From Upcoming Album

The Dutch band Haarlem, Chef’Specialhas published a new single titled “Miracles” as an announcement of the arrival of his fifth studio album for 2024. It is a song summery which reveals a surprising feeling of already seen tinted by joy. Joshua Nolet (vocalist) comments: “I hope ‘Miracles’ can inject a dose of positive energy and put a smile on your face when you need it.”

The group formed by Nolet together with Guido Joseph (guitar player), John Derks (bass guitarist), Walter Heeren (keyboard player) and Wouter Jerry Prudon (drummer) is already recognized as one of the latest revelation artists in our country. From the Netherlands, his success lies in his legendary live performances in which he seamlessly blends hip-hop, rock y reggae. Specifically, in Spain, his first performance took place in the Babel River Festival.

This year they have put the spotlight on the 15th anniversary of their formation, a year marked by the “sold out” of the spectacular concert they gave at the Ziggo Dome with sixteen thousand people last April. Likewise, “Miracles” becomes a wide-open window with which they look forward to the future while they are working in their newly opened rehearsal space in their hometown. Seeing how more and more people gather in front of the stage, we will wait to hear their new project when the day comes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

