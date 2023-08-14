Home » Chelsea, Caicedo’s record purchase is OFFICIAL: the monstrous figures of the agreement and the first words | First page
Now it’s official. Moises Caicedo is a new Chelsea player. After a long challenge against Liverpool, the Ecuadorian enforced his word to the Blues and joined the London club. After undergoing the usual medical examinations, Caicedo has signed a contract with Chelsea: 8 years, armored until 2031 – with an option for renewal in 2032 -. The transfer takes place on a permanent basis from Brighton for the record sum of 133 million.

RECORD – Caicedo becomes the highest paid player in the history of the rich Premier League. A raise from Boehly’s club of 5 million was needed compared to the 128 that i had offered Reds and to which Brighton had said yes. In the end, the will of the footballer prevailed, loyal to the first club that had courted him.

THE RELEASE AND STATEMENTS – “The 21-year-old midfielder has reached an agreement to play at Stamford Bridge for the next 8 years, with an option in favor of the club to renew for another season. He comes from Brighton. For the transfer to be official, Caicedo said: “I’m so happy to be joining Chelsea! I’m thrilled to be here in this great club and I didn’t think twice when Chelsea contacted me. I wanted to sign up and come here. It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to get started.”

