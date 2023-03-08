Home World Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Potter saves the bench. And the BVB protests: “Bitte was!?!?”
Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Potter saves the bench. And the BVB protests: “Bitte was!?!?”

Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Potter saves the bench. And the BVB protests: “Bitte was!?!?”

Chelsea have detached the pass for the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Graham Potter saved his bench. The London team overturned the narrow defeat suffered in the first leg against Borussia Dortmund by winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge: the goals that decided the game were scored by Sterling e Havertz, with the latter only scoring after a penalty repeated by referee Makkelie which sparked controversy at BVB. “Bitte was!?!”, he tweets of the German team who protested with a: ‘You’re welcome, what!?!’

