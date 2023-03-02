Aleksandar Mitrović is about to transfer his career because his games are being followed by Chelsea and they want him in their ranks since the summer.

Chelsea spent over 600 million euros on reinforcements, but they did not solve the problem of inefficiency, and this means that the new boss of the club, Tod Boley, will still have to “open” for the attacker. There aren’t many available on the market, but Chelsea don’t have to look far – they’ve already found the right solution in London! As reported by “ESPN”, Chelsea is also interested in bringing you into their ranks in the summer Aleksandar Mitrović.

The Serbian striker is playing the football of his life this season and he is probably Fulham’s most important player, who is even fighting for a place in Europe, and it was only a matter of time when one of the greats would knock on his door. Juventus and Manchester United were mentioned earlier, but at the moment Mitrović is still the closest to Chelsea.

For now, there is no information on how much money Fulham would ask to give up the Serb, but it will certainly not be a small amount. Mitar arrived at “Craven Cottage” back in January 2018, when the club was led by Slaviša Jokanović, and it was the Serbian striker who led Fulham to the Premier League. After that, they bought him from Newcastle for 25 million, so it is hard to expect that they would let him go for double the amount after everything.

Meanwhile, Mitrovic has played 199 games for Fulham and scored 107 goals, and is one of the top scorers in the Premier League this season. He has 11 goals on his account, but lately he “doesn’t want to score”, that is, he seems a bit exhausted since returning from the World Cup when he was also injured.

Let us remind you that Aleksandar Mitrović grew up in Partizan, and he also played for Newcastle United and Anderlecht. It is clear that a move to Chelsea would be the “icing on the cake” of his fantastic career.