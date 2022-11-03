On October 22, during the closing meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Hu Jintao chatted with Xi Jinping before being “left”. (Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

[See China November 1, 2022 News](See the interview report of Chinese reporter Yun Zeshui)20th National Congress of the Communist Party of ChinaAfter the mainland stock market and the foreign exchange market suffered double kills, the Hong Kong stock market fell to the pre-reunification period.Hu JintaoBeing left is just an episode.Xi JinpingThe uncertainty brought about by taking power is the most deadly, especially when Xi led his Politburo Standing Committee team to visit Yan’an and Hongqi Canal successively, and the wheels turning left are basically done.

To this end, “Looking at China” specially invited Chen Guangcheng, a well-known human rights lawyer and researcher at the Human Rights Center of the Catholic University of America, to conduct an analysis. Chen Guangcheng said that the fact that Hu Jintao was taken away from the venue itself was a very special signal. Hu Jintao’s repeated attempts to get the red list were stopped. Even so, there was no evidence that the two had a complete fallout.

This time, Hu Jintao was almost kicked out of the venue, which made people begin to sympathize with Hu Jintao, who was in a weak position. At the beginning of 2008, when Hu Jintao visited Qian Xuesen, the money was about to die.

In fact, it is not difficult to find that it is already a consistent style of work for the top CCP leaders to tell lies, and his fate is actually doomed. Therefore, Hu Jintao is a hypocrite, and Xi Jinping is a real villain. So don’t be led by the vignettes at the convention, it’s not true to draw conclusions based on this information alone.

With more and more signals that the CCP will go all the way to the left, Chen Guangcheng believes there is no doubt about it. He said that maintaining the left and strengthening the autocracy has been a trend of the Communist Party for decades.

For example, someone gave an example of saying that the CCP abolished the detention and repatriation system, but black jails followed. In the case of Deng Yujiao, the authorities were caught off guard by social media. Facing the turbulent public opinion, they had to change, and Deng Yujiao was acquitted. , At that time, the Internet was full of netizens who made suggestions for Deng Yujiao’s grievances. Now the CCP uses technology to block any news in minutes.

Therefore, during Hu Jintao’s time, it was not that he didn’t want to do it, but he couldn’t do it. In the later period, the CCP basically completely regulated Weibo and blogs, and the same was true of WeChat. With the awakening of the people, the CCP is more and more afraid of losing power. This fear prompts the CCP to try to control the people and maintain the autocratic regime by any means. This will not change.

Chen Guangcheng pointed out that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, there is no doubt that Xi Jinping’s power will be dominated by one family. Don’t wishful thinking that Xi Jinping’s dictatorship will arouse the dissatisfaction of the old Communist Party politicians. Why are they dissatisfied with Xi Jinping? All Xi Jinping has done is to try his best to maintain the rule of the Communist Party, and he is saving the party. Don’t think that the CCP is not good for the common people and touches the interests of other factions. As long as the party does not die, everyone’s interests will be guaranteed. It can be said that within the entire Communist Party, Xi Jinping is a person who wholeheartedly works for the authoritarian regime, and it is strange that the party does not support him. Some people have replaced anti-Xi with anti-communism, thinking what will happen to the group of people who have lost power in the party. In fact, it does not solve the problem at all. It is absolutely inadvisable to treat anti-Xi as anti-communism, and it will lead to misunderstanding of the future direction of China as a whole.

The assumption that it will be better if Xi Jinping is replaced, there should be a basic understanding that any individual or regime, when the power is unchecked and can act arbitrarily, not only poses a huge threat to the citizens, but also poses a threat to the entire world. huge disaster.

The biggest feature of Xi Jinping’s new team is that there is no obvious successor. At this point, Xi Jinping did not arrange his close comrade-in-arms, Lin Biao, as his successor, as Mao Zedong did. Xi Jinping’s lifelong rule seems to be a high probability event.

Regarding permanent power, Chen Guangcheng believes that Xi Jinping’s third term of office has already begun, and his own wish is definitely not to give up power and try to rule permanently. On this issue, to paraphrase the old Chinese saying “man counts are not as good as gods”, man and god make things happen, and the wheel of history will not move according to Xi Jinping’s vision.

In the future, changes will have to change as well. As for how to change, it depends on the luck of the country and the luck of the Chinese people. The Communist Party has good words and bad things. This evil party has always monopolized power to control the Chinese people. This fact has not changed, and it will intensify. In the future, China will be full of blood and rain.

Xi Jinping continued to hold power and scared away a group of wealthy people. It is rumored that famous people such as Feng Xiaogang and Zhang Yimou have traveled to the United States with their families. In this regard, mainland netizens commented that some people’s money may not be clear, but their minds are clear.

Chen Guangcheng borrowed the words of Confucius, that a dangerous state will not enter a chaotic state, and the rich choose to leave in order to protect their lives. These people choose to seek advantages and avoid disadvantages out of an instinct. To put it bluntly, I am afraid that the wealth of the mainland will disappear in an instant, but the question is whether this method can solve China‘s problems? Undoubtedly it can’t be solved.

A group of people in the Communist Party system lived smoothly during the Jiang Zemin and Hu and Wen eras. The situation changed during the Xi Jinping era. They were no longer so handy. Wen and beautify Jiang Zemin, these people are a group of speculators. They only pursue economic interests, and do not want to lose the benefits they get from the CCP. They are economic immigrants if they are better, and speculators if they are not.

