[The Epoch Times, March 1, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lai Wenru, Taipei, Taiwan) Recently, two new cases of H5N1 bird flu were reported in Cambodia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also raised the recommendation level of the new type A influenza travel epidemic in Cambodia to the second level of alert (Alert). Regarding whether domestic poultry in Taiwan should be vaccinated, the Council of Agriculture stated on the 1st that Taiwan has not considered vaccinating domestic poultry at present, because the H5N1 mutant strain is still not transmitted from poultry to humans. and consideration.

According to the information released by the Cambodian Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the index case was an 11-year-old girl living in Prey Veng Province. She became ill on February 16 this year, developed fever and respiratory symptoms, and died on February 22 after being hospitalized. Of the 12 contacts listed, 4 had flu symptoms. Among them, the father of the girl was one of the contacts and was diagnosed on February 24. His symptoms have been mild so far. The test results of the remaining 11 contacts were all negative.

The gene sequence analysis of the virus identified it as the 2.3.2.1c branch, which is different from the current popular branch in various countries. The source of infection in the two cases is both infected birds, and there is no human-to-human transmission.

Chen Jizhong, chairman of the Council of Agriculture, went to the Economic Committee of the Legislative Yuan on the 1st to make a report on “In the face of rising prices and egg shortages, government-related control mechanisms and countermeasures.” During the interview, the media talked about whether Taiwan’s domestic Consider getting the bird flu vaccine.

Taiwan is currently not considering vaccination. He said that in the future, it will depend on the effectiveness, as well as public health considerations. In other advanced countries, in order to reduce the impact of H5N1 bird flu on poultry, they have considered vaccination.

Chen Jizhong further explained that H5N1 can be transmitted from poultry to humans. Therefore, advanced countries such as the United States do not vaccinate animals, because although vaccination can suppress the virus, it is not easy to control poultry to human transmission. Two weeks ago, the vice chairman of the Council of Agriculture was asked to Du Wenzhen discusses with academic circles.

Chen Jizhong emphasized that it is important not to allow the virus to be localized. It is important to have stronger epidemic prevention measures. For example, in 2017, H5N6 will also be transmitted from birds to humans. The strong anti-epidemic measures of the 7-day ban on shipments and embargoes eliminated the virus.

Chiu Chui-zhang, director of the Livestock Sanitation Laboratory of the Council of Agriculture, added that the H5N1 strain of avian influenza in Taiwan is different from the H5N1 strain that can be transmitted from poultry to humans. If influenza vaccines are given to poultry, although they can produce antibodies and inhibit the virus, it may accelerate the mutation of the virus. , does not rule out the mutation as a bird-to-human transmission, and emphasizes that vaccination is like a double-edged sword, and further research and consideration are required.

