Chen Maobo: The development of innovation and technology is the core issue of Hong Kong’s future development, and he hopes to join hands with the Greater Bay Area-Sing Tao Global Network

Today (18th) is Father’s Day. Financial Secretary Paul Chan posted on his blog, wishing all citizens a happy Father’s Day and hoping that everyone can enjoy the time spent with their families. He also mentioned that promoting the development of innovation and technology is a key task for the government to intensify its efforts. He pointed out that the national “14th Five-Year Plan” clearly gave Hong Kong the positioning and task of building an international innovation and technology center, and promoting industrial upgrading, transformation and diversified development through innovation and technology. The only way for Hong Kong to move towards high-quality development, and at the same time help the country to accelerate the realization of high-level technological independence and self-reliance, and accelerate the realization of Chinese-style modernization development. The development of innovation and technology is the core issue of Hong Kong’s future development.

Chen Maobo pointed out that the government will continue to strengthen support for innovation and technology research and development and new industrialization. He pointed out that the 10 billion industry-university-research 1+ plan proposed in the “Policy Address” has recently been approved by the Legislative Council. The government will inject funds into the Innovation and Technology Fund in stages to implement the plan and accelerate the transformation of scientific research results from “one to N” and commoditization. In addition, in order to further accelerate the expansion of the local innovation and technology ecosystem, the government strives to introduce some enterprises with cutting-edge and scientific research capabilities to Hong Kong. He pointed out that if some leading enterprises in the industry can settle down, it will bring the upstream and downstream industries to converge in Hong Kong and achieve a cluster effect. This will also attract relevant high-end talents to Hong Kong.

Chen Maobo said that after years of brainstorming and focused hard work, the foundation for the development of innovation and technology in Hong Kong has been further consolidated. In the future, the government will continue to work in accordance with the four directions of the “Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Development Blueprint” to improve Hong Kong’s innovation and technology ecosystem, expand the innovation and technology talent pool, promote the development of the digital economy, and build a smarter city. Cities join hands to build a world-class innovation and technology center, and move towards high-quality development together with the country.

