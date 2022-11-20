On December 18, 2019, Chen Wenqing, then Minister of State Security of China, went to Iran to attend a meeting of national security secretaries. (Image credit: MOHSEN ATAEI/fars news/AFP via Getty Images)

[LookatChinaNovember192022]General Secretary of the Communist Party of ChinaXi JinpingImmediately after the 20th National Congress won its third term, the new Politburo Standing Committee went to the so-called “revolutionary memorial site”Yan’anworship.Recently, the new centralSecretary of the Political and Legal CommitteeChen Wenqing also went to Yan’an to express his loyalty, saying that “the political and legal surname is the party.” Analysis,Chen WenqingThis move is to send two signals to Xi Jinping, one bright and one dark.

According to the Xinhua News Agency of the Communist Party of China, from November 16th to 18th, Chen Wenqing, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, conducted research in Xi’an, Yan’an, and Weinan, Shaanxi, and visited the “revolutionary” memorial site in Yan’an. When I spoke in Yan’an before, I kept in mind that “politics and law are surnamed the party”, and so on.

Chen Wenqing also emphasized the “struggle” set at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the maintenance of regime security, system security, and ideological security.

After Xi Jinping was re-elected at the 20th National Congress, he took the new Politburo Standing Committee members to Yan’an on October 27 to visit the site of the Seventh Congress of the Communist Party of China, Mao Zedong’s former residence, and the Yan’an Memorial Hall. In his speech, Xi said that the CCP established the guiding position of Mao Thought in the entire party at the Seventh National Congress through the “Yan’an Rectification Movement”. Xi also emphasized the spirit of “carrying forward the struggle”.

The “Yan’an Rectification Movement” mentioned by Xi began in 1942. Mao Zedong launched it in the name of rectifying the “three styles” of study style, party style, and writing style in order to eliminate dissidents and liberal thoughts within the party, and lasted for three years. A large number of people in the movement were persecuted. Hu Qiaomu’s “Reminiscences of Mao Zedong” revealed that “in a year from 1943 to 1944, 15,000 spies were cleared out of Yan’an alone.” From April to June 1945, the Seventh National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Yan’an. Think about joining the party constitution.

Regarding Xi Jinping’s visit to Yan’an after the 20th National Congress to promote “rectification” and “struggle”, Wang Youqun, a former official of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, wrote in The Epoch Times that Xi mentioned the word “safety” 73 times in his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. A strong sense of “insecurity”. After the 20th National Congress, Xi Jinping visited Yan’an for the first time, again mentioning the “Yan’an Rectification Movement” and talking about the “spirit of struggle”. This may also mean that Xi will further carry out a major purge within the party.

After Xi Jinping went to Yan’an to speak, the secretary of the provincial and municipal party committees of the Communist Party of China also led teams to other red scenic spots to worship. For example, Zheng Shanjie, secretary of the Anhui Provincial Party Committee, led a team to visit the Hongqiqu Memorial Hall in Linzhou City, Anyang. Chen Jining, the new secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, led a team to the site of the First Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai. Huang Kunming, the newly appointed Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, led a team to visit the red ruins such as the Memorial Hall of the Three Congresses of the Communist Party of China.

At the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Chen Wenqing, then Minister of State Security of the Communist Party of China, was promoted to a member of the Politburo. On October 28, official media reported that Chen Wenqing had been appointed secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the CPC Central Committee.

Regarding Chen Wenqing’s direct “pilgrimage” to Yan’an, where Xi Jinping had just visited, current affairs commentator Li Linyi told The Epoch Times on November 19 that Chen Wenqing followed Xi Jinping to Yan’an after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Two signals, clear and dark, were released to Xi.

“First, after Xi himself went to Yan’an, Chen Wenqing followed up, which was obviously an act of showing loyalty to Xi. This can also be seen from what Chen said in Yan’an. He emphasized that all It is what Xi is most willing to listen to, such as political and legal surnames the party, maintaining all kinds of security, etc. This corresponds to the disloyalty of the political and legal system, and the CCP regime itself is full of crises and is very insecure.”

As for another hidden signal released by Chen Wenqing, it was sent through Yan’an, where Mao Zedong launched the “rectification” movement. Li Linyi said, “Chen Wenqing is implying Xi that if he wants to carry out another Yan’an rectification in the political and legal system, that is, another big purge, he will not be lenient, including liquidating the former heads of the political and legal system.”

