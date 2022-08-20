[The Epoch Times, August 18, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Daphra comprehensive report) In the primary election held on Tuesday (August 16), incumbent Wyoming Congressman Liz Cheney (Liz Cheney) will not go out It was an unexpected and disastrous defeat to Hagerman, a Trump-backed opponent.

CNN reports that Cheney’s supporters believe her re-election hopes are doomed on January 13, 2021, a week after the Capitol incident, when she and nine other House Republicans voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Pu (Trump).

Everything Cheney has done since that day, including her role on the House Select Committee investigating congressional events, a campaign ad featuring her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, attacking Trump, and her Speeches that tried to steer the GOP away from Trump’s influence, etc., only helped Harriet Hageman win the Wyoming primary.

Cheney’s ouster marked the end of a period. During this period of time, most of the congressmen who voted to impeach Trump were pulled down by those who supported Trump in the primary election of the 2022 midterm elections. Candidates supporting Trump have won gubernatorial primaries in swing states like Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, as well as Senate primaries in Georgia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. If they win the November election, Trump-backed candidates will take over the electoral machinery in a range of key states.

The results of Tuesday’s primary in Wyoming showed that Trump remains the most dominant in the Republican Party and is highly likely to run for the presidency for a third time in 2024.

For Tuesday’s primary, Cheney had tried to form a coalition of Democrats, independents and moderate and anti-Trump Republicans to keep her seat. Her campaign sent information to registered Democrats in Wyoming on how to change their party registration, and in interviews before the statewide primary, some Democrats said they would vote for Cheney.

But voters in Wyoming, known as the Cowboy State, are almost entirely Republican. Wyoming has more than 215,000 registered Republicans, compared with just 36,000 registered Democrats (about 15,000 fewer than at the start of 2021), and more than 3,000 potential Republicans, according to the U.S. State Department’s office. Cheney’s original Republican supporters, plus former Democratic voters after switching parties and some independent voters, are far from enough to save her defeat.

Liz Cheney’s career in politics

Liz Cheney, the eldest daughter of former Vice President Cheney Sr. (Dick Cheney), held several positions in the US State Department during the Bush administration, especially as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs and the Middle East. and North Africa Initiative Coordinator. She also co-chaired the Iran-Syria Policy and Action Group and facilitated regime change in Iran. In 2009, Cheney co-founded Keep America Safe, a nonprofit focused on national security issues that advocated for the Bush-Cheney administration’s position.

Cheney had planned to run in the 2014 Wyoming Senate race against then-Senator Mike Enzi, but eventually dropped out. In 2016, she participated in the election of the U.S. House of Representatives that year, and was successfully elected, starting her term in early 2017. She served as chair of the House Republican Conference and is third in House Republican leadership from 2019 to 2021.

Considered a representative of the leading ideological conservatives and Republican establishment in the Bush-Cheney era tradition, Cheney was a neoconservative with a focus on national security, support for the U.S. military, support for U.S. business positions, Known for hawkish foreign policy views, as well as fiscal and social conservatism. She is considered one of the leaders of the Republican neoconservative wing, critical of the Trump administration’s foreign policy, but votes for all of Trump’s policies and agendas.

Everything has changed since the events of Congress on January 6, 2021. Cheney and nine other Republican lawmakers voted to impeach Trump in the Democratic-led impeachment bill.

Cheney’s move sparked controversy and dissatisfaction within the Republican Party. In May 2021, House Republicans voted to remove Cheney from his then-Chairman of the House Republican Conference. With the support of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Cheney was removed from office and replaced by Trump-backed Elise Stefanik.

In July 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Cheney to serve on the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 incident. On September 2, Cheney was named vice chair of the committee.

The battle between establishment and conservative

The roots of Cheney’s loss were planted long before Tuesday’s primary.

Wyoming is a state dominated by Republicans, and Democrats are basically not very competitive. The Republican Party is split into two factions, the establishment and the increasingly powerful, more conservative faction.

Incumbent Gov. Mark Gordon, who won Tuesday’s primary, belongs to the establishment. But conservatives have taken control of the state Republican Party and many other local institutions.

“In Wyoming, we’re not necessarily going to embrace the idea of ​​a marquee,” Wyoming Republican chairman Frank Eathorne said on Fox earlier this year.

A “big tent” refers to a phenomenon in which political parties or coalitions of political parties try to blend different political viewpoints and adopt certain propositions and ideas of the left and the right, thereby attracting more voters.

She is the state’s best-known candidate in the race to date, thanks to her father, Cheney Sr., who served as a congressional representative in Wyoming for a decade before becoming secretary of defense and later vice president.

Since then, Cheney has been re-elected largely because she hasn’t broken with conservatives on major issues until January 2021, said former state Rep. Tim Stubson, who backed Cheney. After the Capitol incident on the 6th.

It’s easy to see why the GOP parted ways with Cheney. While the Wyoming Republican Party is divided, they are united in their support for Trump. In the 2020 presidential election, Trump won in Wyoming by 43.3 percentage points over Biden — Trump’s biggest victory in the nation.

Some media analysts said that Cheney was a representative of the Washington establishment, and Trump appeared in the 2016 election and won the presidential election, disrupting their arrangements.

Cheney, one of the representatives of the establishment, is naturally inconsistent with Trump’s line of adopting an “America First” policy. Especially in terms of diplomacy, Trump has more than once criticized the Bush-Cheney administration’s deployment of troops in Afghanistan, which has caused the United States to pay huge losses in personnel and military expenses, so it may have offended Bush Jr. and Cheney Sr.

Voters: Cheney is too focused on Trump

CNN’s interviews with Wyoming voters last week could tell they were not just angry, but disappointed with Cheney. Some said they felt Cheney was spending more time on national issues than focusing on priorities such as energy and natural resources that are vital to Wyoming.

“I want Wyoming to be protected, and I don’t feel like Liz is doing that.” Jenille Thomas, who lives in Rock Springs, a coal mining town in southwest Wyoming Say.

For many Republican voters in Wyoming, however, it was Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump that prompted them to act.

Esther Egan, 68, who lives in Jackson, said she voted for Hagerman because Cheney “turned her back on us when we needed her most.”

“They can say whatever they want about Trump, but he did a really good job. Then she betrayed him,” Egan said of Cheney. “She was with Nancy Pelosi.”

Catherine Norsworthy, a 68-year-old housewife who lives in Jackson, said she went from an independent voter to a Republican to vote for the Trump-backed Hagerman.

“I don’t approve of the Jan. 6 hearing at all,” she said. “I don’t like her voting against Trump. I’m very supportive of Trump. I listen to him.”

The end of the vote to impeach Trump

Of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January 2021, Cheney is the best-known and highest-ranking.

Over the next few months, the consequences she faced within the Republican Party took shape. In May 2021, House Minority Leader McCarthy publicly supported the removal of Cheney from her No. 3 position on the party’s leadership team.

That same month, House Republicans ousted Cheney from her leadership by voice vote.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure the former president is never near the Oval Office again,” she told reporters after stepping down.

In July 2021, Cheney joined Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger to accept two Republican positions on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional events.

Cheney played a leading role on the House Jan. 6 special investigative committee panel, which disclosed some of their findings in its interviews with former Trump administration officials and during its public hearings.

In a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in late June, she castigated Trump and his party’s leadership.

Earlier this month, Cheney made it clear in an interview with CNN that she won’t moderate her criticism of Trump at all — even if it cost her the House seat her father once held that she has held since 2017 .

Even as polls show Cheney is heading for a total defeat, she has insisted on directing her rebuke to Trump.

Cheney’s campaign aired a Fox ad featuring her father, Cheney Sr., in which Cheney Sr. attacked Trump as a “coward,” saying Trump lied to supporters and ” Attempt to steal the last election with violence”.

It didn’t take long for everything to become clear with the results of Tuesday’s primary election. Cheney was badly beaten and quickly lost to Hagerman.

Immediately after Cheney lost the election, he formed a new group to continue attacking Trump.

Cheney’s husband and Latham & Watkins

Latham & Watkins LLP is an internationally renowned law firm with offices in more than ten countries and regions around the world, with more than 2,200 lawyers, and is one of the highest-income law firms in the world. One of its partners, Philip Perry, is Cheney’s husband.

Two years after Cheney ran for Congress, Perry’s law firm Latham & Watkins advised Tencent Music Entertainment (TME).

In the same year (2019), Tencent was called by the U.S. State Department as a tool of the Chinese government, and in early 2021 was listed as one of the Chinese companies to be banned from investing by U.S. businesses and individuals.

Christopher Ashley Ford, Assistant Secretary of State (International Security and Nonproliferation Agency) during the Trump administration, told Quartz about the dangers of Tencent’s relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. “In fact and in law, these giants can serve as weapons of the state in some important respects or for some purposes — or more precisely, the Chinese Communist Party, to which the Chinese state apparatus itself is subordinate.” When talking about the relationship between the clients of Latham & Watkins and the CCP.

According to a press release from Latham & Watkins, the firm has advised on the acquisition of Tencent Music Entertainment and described its clients as “the market leader in interactive virtual entertainment experiences.”

Ford further explained that Tencent Music Entertainment is not just a music company, it is the CCP’s “underlying technology-facilitated surveillance and social control” built on the “Chinese Dream” or “China Model.” Along with Chinese companies like Alibaba, “the security and human rights issues associated with this ‘China model’ are increasingly being exported with these companies that export their products and services to the rest of the world,” Ford said.

Cheney’s husband’s law firm not only advised Tencent, but also lobbied on its behalf. Latham has made a fortune for his CCP-related lobbying activities. Between 2001 and 2004, Latham & Watkins was paid $145,000 for lobbying on behalf of the Exelon Corporation, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

In 2011, Assolen agreed to provide consulting and training services to a branch of the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), The Wall Street Journal reported. The president and vice president of CNNC, which oversees all aspects of China‘s nuclear program, are appointed by the Chinese premier.

Latham & Watkins has recently advised Chinese companies on offshore debt borrowed or issued, and has represented borrowers, originators, institutions and distressed investors (individual and Temporary Committee) is involved in matters of the entire capital structure.

In addition to Tencent, Latham’s main clients in China include Huachen Energy, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Bank of China, Hang Seng Bank, China Orient Asset Management and Hong Kong Bank.

Another Latham partner, Chris Clark, has represented Hunter Biden since December 2020.

The New York Post reported that Federal Election Commission records show Latham & Watkins is a Democratic stronghold, with company lawyers and employees donating more than half a million dollars to Biden’s 2020 campaign. Clark himself donated $3,800.

In the first column of Latham’s Clark bio, it said, “Representing Hunter Biden in “Grand Jury Investigation on Tax Matters.”

On his first day in office, Biden appointed another Latham partner, Nicholas McQuaid, to lead the Justice Department’s criminal division as the Justice Department’s full investigation into Hunter began.

Jon Cooper, chairman of the Democratic Coalition Against Trump and former chairman of Obama’s campaign fundraiser, tweeted after Tuesday’s primary election, “After Cheney’s loss, Biden has reportedly lost. Called her.”

