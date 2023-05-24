Home » CHEP Pallet pooling leader accelerates business with new algorithm – Companies
CHEP Pallet pooling leader accelerates business with new algorithm – Companies

CHEP Pallet pooling leader accelerates business with new algorithm – Companies

CHEP, a global supply chain solutions provider, is planning the digital transformation of its business, including how it manages pallet recovery and call center operations in Lisbon, the nerve center for all of Europe. Similar pilot projects are also underway at CHEP USA and Brazil.

CHEP’s ambition to reinvent pooling – a circular model that involves the reuse of its platforms – involves the enhancement of an already market-leading global solution, simultaneously creating new business capabilities and identifying unprecedented opportunities with which to add value for the customer. At the moment the call center deals with both incoming and outgoing contacts for customer service, in relation to the recovery of equipment. More than 100 operators take care of these aspects in 25 languages, supporting 28 European countries. Furthermore, the collect.chep.com website allows you to request the collection of pallets online quickly and easily.

As Alfonso Martín, Asset Productivity Solutions Director at CHEP Europe explains: “A year ago we launched the “Project Predict”, aimed at promoting a data-driven approach to corporate asset recovery. Leveraging machine learning technologies and the data we receive from manufacturers, carriers and retail customers, we have developed a set of algorithms that define the weekly activities for our call center operators. The tool manages collections from over 100,000 locations and, last year alone, it helped us increase pallets recovered by as many as 500,000 units, resulting in increased supply chain efficiency and support for sustainability”.

Christian Carrasco, CHEP Asset Productivity Process Transformation, Global Director, comments: “We are finalizing a comprehensive process mapping for all aspects managed by the call center, which will allow us to identify areas of optimization that we can leverage on for our transformation. Call center transformation is centered around three pillars. The first is to improve customer experience. All of our users, whether internal or external, demand the same kind of service from us. The second is global digitization, which must be aligned with the other transformative programs underway within us. And the third, finally, is represented by the increases in efficiency, deriving from the simplification of processes and the reduction of the time we dedicate to solving problems”.

