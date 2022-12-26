Cher got engaged? The iconic singer and actress who won an Oscar for “Moonstruck” sparked gossip by posting on Twitter on Christmas night a photo of a ring with a giant diamond that her boyfriend Alexander AE Edwards let her find under the tree. She is 76 years old, he is 40 younger. Rumors started immediately according to which the ‘goddess of pop’ would have worn the jewel on the ring finger of her left hand. Cher did not provide many elements other than adding a «I have no words» accompanying the photo and then the explanation: «I put it because her nails are very cool».

Rumors about Cher and Alexander’s relationship have been circulating since September, since they met at Paris Fashion Week. If they marry, it will be her third marriage after brief nuptials to Gregg Allman in the mid-1970s and before that to Sonny Bono, the other half of the 1960s folk-rock duo “I Got You Baby.”

In the meantime she had numerous other love stories, some with famous men such as Gene Simmons, Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Richie Sambora and Warren Beatty. Two children: Chaz with Sonny and Elijah with Allen, both older than her new boyfriend and possibly her boyfriend. Alexander, who is vice president of the record label Def Jam Recordings, is also out of a relationship with model and ex of Kanye West, Amber Rose, with whom he had a son three years ago and who, by her admission, would cheated on with at least 12 different women.

In November, after being photographed holding hands with Alexander, Cher confirmed the new romance: “On paper it’s ridiculous,” she said about the age difference: “But in real life we’re fine. He’s fabulous and I usually don’t give men qualities they don’t deserve.” She cher added that if she hadn’t met younger men she would never have been in a relationship: “My peers don’t like me very much. While young people don’t care if you’re funny or extravagant, or you want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I wouldn’t give up my personality for anyone,” the singer said.

In the new couple there are not only 40 years of difference: the two million dollars of Alexander’s fortune pale in comparison with Cher’s 360 million: «As everyone knows I wasn’t born yesterday. And what I know for sure is that there are no guarantees », the singer had replied to a fan who, on Twitter, had questioned the intentions of her new boyfriend.