Cher turns 77 – MONDO MODA

In Art, Style is a concept with a broad and often vague meaning. In a quick reading, it indicates more or less constant and defined characteristics that allow the identification of something produced in a historical period, in a region, of a single artist or of a phase in his career of an aesthetic current, and allow to relate a work to the your origin. Do you know another artist who, from the 60s until today, has more style than the Cher?

Cherilyn Sarkisian turns 76 this Friday, May 20th. Owner of unique charisma, daring and style, she is an icon.

In the history of fashion, she abused glitter, fur, Bob Mackie, transparencies, rhinestones, brocades, exaggerations, fringes and a succession of hairstyles and wigs that, in five decades, have kept her as a legend of American pop culture.

Without much detail, the actress and singer revealed that Hollywood is preparing a film about her life.

MONDO MODA makes a Retrospective on the ‘Cher’ style of being.

Cher has won an Academy Award, a Grammy, an Emmy, three Golden Globes and Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival. She is the only artist to win all of these awards (Meryl Streep sings but didn’t win a Grammy!). Cher has appeared 13 times on the cover of People magazine. She was twice featured on the magazine’s annual list of the “25 Most Intriguing People”, in 1975 and 1987. She was also featured on the list of the “100 Greatest Movie Stars of Our Time” compiled by the publication. In 1992, Madame Tussauds named her one of the five most beautiful women in history. In 1999, she received the Legend Award at the World Music Awards for her “lifelong contribution to the music industry”. In 2001, A&E’s Biography magazine ranked her as Hollywood’s third favorite actress of all time, behind two of her idols, Audrey Hepburn and Katharine Hepburn. In 2002, she was honored with the Artist Achievement Award by the Billboard Music Awards for “having helped redefine popular music with massive success on the Billboard charts”. In 2010, she was included at number 44 on the list of “The 75 Greatest Women of All Time” published by Esquire magazine. Cher has sold over 100 million albums worldwide. This brand becomes unique considering that the singer starred in two successful variety shows on television, which allowed, according to Keith Tuber, of Orange Coast Magazine, “that people could see and hear her without having to than buy their albums.” Since the 1960s, Cher has been a fashion trendsetter, popularizing long straight hair, pantaloons, and bare midriffs (years before Cropped). She began working as a model in 1967 for photographer Richard Avedon, after being discovered by then-director of Vogue magazine, Diana Vreeland. Cher was on the cover of Vogue five times, between 1972 and 1975. Through her television shows in the 1970s, she became a sex symbol and defied censorship with her daring Bob Mackie designs. She is recognized as the first woman to show her belly button in television history. According to writer Sheila Whiteley, “Mackie and Cher’s influence was responsible for the success of low-waisted belly-baring jeans in the ’70s.” The Los Angeles Times wrote that “they don’t make style icons like Cher anymore. Since the beginning of his career, […] she understood that cultivating a look was just as important as cultivating a sound. Unlike today’s stars, she wasn’t a billboard for sale to the highest bidder. She was the Barbie doll of the world, a living fashion fantasy […] who simultaneously frequented the lists of the best and worst dressed. Love her or hate her, she always keeps us interested.” In 1989, she boarded the USS Missouri (BB-63), the US Navy ship, wearing only fishnet stockings for the music video for “If I Could Turn Back Time”, which was the first to be banned by MTV in history. (its popularity grew after censorship, which made the channel agree to show it from 9 pm). Cher’s sense of style has been both celebrated and reviled over the years. In May 1999, after she was honored by the Council of Fashion Designers of America with a special award for her fashion influence, the Los Angeles Times reported that “Rather than being portrayed in the history books as one of the most important victims of the fashion world, time has transformed her into a visionary. Influential designers have invoked her name as a source of inspiration and guidance. [citando Tom Ford, Anna Sui e Dolce & Gabbana] for setting the right tone for the wretched contemporary excess. Her trademark hairstyle – straight, straight hair parted in the middle – was one of the few nostalgic styles to make the leap from the catwalks to Hollywood and onto the city streets. […] Her sultry Native American showgirl persona now seems to epitomize the fashion industry’s rush to celebrate adornment, ethnicity and sex appeal.” Whiteley wrote that “Although Cher became one of the greatest American icons of the 1990s, her flamboyant image continues to attract as much or more attention than her singing ability, reinforcing the fact that a good voice (and her powerful vocals are significant in terms of delivery) is less important in the pop scene than his often dubious fashion sense.” The “black, spider-like costume, open at the torso and accompanied by a feathered headdress” that she wore to the 1986 Oscars was described by Bobby Mackey, its creator, as “one of the most shocking in the history of fashion”. She is also known for her wigs. According to Whiteley, “in the liner notes for the album Living Proof (2001), her style ranges from ragdoll brown curls, Brünhild blonde, and many shades of white, gray, and black.” Recently, when the controversy about the ‘Gay Cure’ arose, memes appeared with his photo and the phrase: ‘I bring the gays back with a single’. She proves her adoration by a legion of gay men around the world, who rank her as one of the most important artists of all time.

(Source: Wikipedia)

60’S

THE 70’S

THE 80S

90’S

2000’S

YEARS 2010

2010 Cher – VMA’s @ Getty