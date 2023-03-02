In Kawazu, a Japanese city southwest of Tokyo, certain types of cherry trees are in bloom. The real Hanami, the custom of admiring the flowering of these trees which every year also attract many foreign tourists to Japan, will take place in a few weeks but in many parts of the country it will begin before March 20, i.e. before the beginning of the astronomical spring. The flowering dates change from year to year, and vary in the different parts of the country depending on the local climate, but in recent decades they have been on average earlier than in the past, and as for many other plant species, the increase in global temperatures caused by human activities.

We have the first Sakura of the year!

Right in the temple in front of the house

early this year#ultrajapan #sakura #cherry blossoms pic.twitter.com/3adPbElnQz — Hula -pesceriso- (@pesceriso) February 28, 2023

According to the forecasts of the Japan Meteorological Association (JWA) in Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan and one of the country’s top tourist destinations, the cherry blossom season will start on March 22 this year. Full bloom, the best time to admire the trees, is instead expected on March 30th. It will not be extremely anticipated compared to the average like that of 2021, what happened on March 26 and was the earliest in the approximately 1,200 years from which data on the Kyoto cherry trees are recorded (which were held in high esteem by the Japanese imperial courts already more than a millennium ago), but still will come close.

Following the 2021 record, Osaka University had collaborated with the Met Office, the UK’s national meteorological agency and one of the world‘s most authoritative institutions in its field, to establish whether climate change had an influence about the timing of cherry blossoms. In a study published last year in the magazine Environmental Research Lettershad shown how from the 1930s onwards the consequences of human activities have led to an anticipation of flowering by 11 days in Kyoto and had estimated that by 2100 it could increase by another 6.

The influence is not only the general increase in temperatures caused by greenhouse gas emissions, which affects the whole world: there is also the higher temperatures recorded in Kyoto as in other cities of the world compared to rural areas, and which are mainly due to the high percentage of dark surfaces which absorb much more solar radiation than undeveloped or asphalted land. According to the study by the University of Osaka and the Met Office, without the particular urban situation the effect of global warming on the flowering of cherry trees in Kyoto would have begun to be seen only at the end of the twentieth century instead of already seventy years earlier.

These results were obtained thanks to the numerous data on cherry blossoms and those on temperatures in Kyoto, recorded starting from the end of the 19th century. Data from Kameoka, a rural locality near Kyoto, was used to ascertain the differences between city and country trees. In the past the two places had similar temperatures, which however began to differ from the 1940s.

The cherry trees of Japan (called there sakura) are not the same ones whose cherries are eaten, but they belong to a species from which edible fruits are not obtained (Prunus serrulata). However, they are known worldwide for the beauty of their flowers, which are one of the symbols of Japan abroad. Over the years, the Japanese authorities have repeatedly donated them to other countries: this is the case of the cherry trees in the EUR park, in Rome, and those in the National Mall in Washington, in the United States, the area where the headquarters are located of the American Congress and various monuments.