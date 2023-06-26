Cherry lets her hair down and thrashes on adult site | Entertainment

Malda, the star of the adult site, revealed how she started to win money on this popular site.

OnlyFans, a popular site for adults where our celebrities make money, has become more and more popular, and one of the site’s young stars has revealed its secret. Cherry, a 25-year-old from Seattle who posts content on TikTok under the name “ittybittycherry,” realized that she could make thousands of dollars by throwing away her razor.

The beauty, who has a degree in business administration, she decided to grow body hair and publish her naked photos on the mentioned website, and as she said, “it’s natural to have body hair”. With her videos, she encourages girls to stop being ashamed of their hair, and she admitted that she hasn’t shaved her legs, armpits or private parts in months.

Although we can often read negative comments about her appearance, Cherry recorded a series of “revenge” videos in which she “shut up” haters who talk negatively about her natural appearance. In one recent post, Cherry showed off her armpit hair and garnered over 270,000 views.

And while some hate her, most praise her and are grateful to her for the self-confidence she gave them. Admittedly, there are always negative comments about her hairy armpits, so one user told her to “shave that bush”. However, she said that she does not plan to shave anytime soon.

“I grow my bush for about six months, and I stopped shaving everything else eight months ago. I shaved it six months ago because a fan of mine paid me $5,000 to do it“, she said and added: “Another paid me $7,000 to never shave again. I realized that there is a market for hairy girls in this industry. My fans started asking me to grow hair everywhere. As my hair grew, so did my bank account“.



