BEIJING – The seat of mayor of Taipei it’s hers. The Chiang dynasty returns to the political life of the island. The young man Wayne Chiang Wan-angreat-grandson of the Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shekis the new mayor of the Taiwanese capital.

Forty-three years old, a brilliant lawyer and former deputy, he has been able to give a new image to the nationalist party, the Kuomintang, which belonged to his illustrious ancestor.

