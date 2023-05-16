Chiara and Filippo: «our new life in Catiò»

Chiara Goisis and Filippo Gatti, volunteers from the PIME lay association, arrived in Guinea-Bissau a few months ago. “We try to bear witness to the Gospel through family life and work. Here is their story

A starry sky that seems huge, bumpy roads full of craters, red dust everywhere. The scent of jasmine flowers that fall near the entrance to our little house, music and dancing for every occasion and the laughter of the children who enter the mission garden to “borrow” the fruit. These are small “shots” of our daily life in this land.

Starting a new life here was nice, even if the first hardships were not long in coming: we had to “build” a place we could call home, we are learning a new language and we continually realize that coming into contact with a different culture it is fascinating, but very difficult. The greatest effort is to welcome this diversity without judging and without making comparisons: we do not hide from you that our eyes as Europeans see many, many problems! But the more we come into contact with this reality, the more the desire grows within us that our eyes and hearts never get used to what we see, so that we can always be amazed by the gifts this land is offering us.

Here in Catiò we are lay missionaries, therefore we have the task of bearing witness to the Gospel through our life, which is declined in the daily life of the family and work. The latter allows us to enter, in particular, the world of education.

On paper, our role is that of coordinators and trainers of the teaching staff of the self-managed schools, followed by the mission and in particular by Father Naresh. In practice, our work has not yet begun and we do not yet know what form it will take. These first months are a time for observation, to get to know the local reality better and look for the right way to enter it. The school in Guinea-Bissau is a complex reality and claiming to have already understood it and to know how to tell it is certainly an exaggeration. We leave you some reflections that have marked this period.

The very first thing that caught our attention is that education is not everyone’s priority. How can you think about school when you’re hungry? Yet, many children and young people walk for miles to get to school. Unfortunately, however, they often find themselves in overcrowded classrooms, with teachers who have little desire to teach and others who have a lot of it, but few means. In these days we too have returned to being students and our language teachers are a testimony of simplicity and missionary spirit. Simplicity because a chalk and a blackboard are enough for them to convey their commitment and their passion.

Missionary because they took their commitment to teach us criole to heart so much that they did not want to receive anything in exchange for the time they dedicated to us. A gesture of charity by no means taken for granted here in Guinea-Bissau, which has deeply touched both us and Father Naresh.

Every day we are faced with a complex reality and while we are looking for tools and help to decipher it, Father Maurizio gives us the greatest challenge: he invites us to think of a school that is “tailored to them”. These words question us a lot. At first glance it almost seemed as if we had to reduce our expectations about school, but after long discussions and comparisons we manage to understand its meaning: schools must be made to measure! As for one’s wedding, one does not send a friend to the tailor, in the same way this school cannot be thought of only by Chiara, Filippo and Father Naresh. To be tailor-made, it must be built with the help of everyone: teachers, students and the whole community, so that it fits perfectly.