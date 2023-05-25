Chiara Colosimo and Luigi Ciavardini: the president of the Antimafia explains the photo with the terrorist

The president of the Anti-Mafia Commission Chiara Colosimo has been elected president of the Anti-Mafia Commission. Relatives of the victims of the mafia have protested the decision of the Brothers of Italy. Under accusation of her there is a photograph of her that portrays her together with the terrorist Luigi Ciavardini in the Rebibbia prison. A former member of the Revolutionary Armed Nuclei, Ciavardini was definitively sentenced as one of the perpetrators of the Bologna station massacre in 1980. But he also killed, together with Gilberto Cavallini, the judge Mario Amato, who was investigating the subversion of the right. Today Colosimo gives an interview to The print in which he speaks his truth about the former Nar. And he also explains why the two were holding hands in the image. Although he claims he doesn’t remember when the photo was taken.

The deputy and the murderer

«Yes, it is a non-institutional photo. But Ciavardini is not a friend», begins Colosimo in the conversation with Francesco Olivo. On the controversies, the deputy says: «I did not expect those from the associations of the victims’ families, for whom I have a lot of respect. This hurts me. I would like to meet them soon. The narration that has been made is surreal. I was born in 1986 and I’m passing for the person I’m not”. And then: «I met Ciavardini in the context of initiatives with the association run by his wife in which he was obviously also involved. It was my first mandate as Regional Councilor of Lazio, 2010-2013. I have no problem declaring it. Article 27 of the Constitution speaks of the re-educational function of the sentence and the reintegration of prisoners”. Ciavardini’s wife is called Germana and she is the sister of Nanni and Marcello De Angelis, two former exponents of Third Position. Nanni died in prison. Marcello today works in the institutional communication of the Lazio Region on the choice of the president Francesco Rocca.

The “confidence” between Colosimo and Ciavardini

The interviewer points out to Colosimo that the shot seems to show a certain trust between the two. “I was surprised too. And I understand that it can give that impression. In fact it is not an institutional pose. I really don’t remember exactly on which occasion it was taken, about ten years have passed. I don’t have that photo, maybe they took it after a fashion show by an association that makes clothes sewn by inmates. In any case, I’m sure it was a public occasion», replies Colosimo. Then he denies having deleted some posts from Facebook that concerned precisely those meetings: «I don’t think I have deleted posts. But I have nothing to hide.” And he says that she will confidentially contact the associations that criticize her today.

The celebrations of August 2nd

Colosimo addresses the problem of August 2, the 43rd anniversary of the Bologna massacre. «The president of the Anti-Mafia Commission must be there and I would like to be there. It is obvious, however, that I will not take any steps to cause pain to the family members ». Also because his party and in general the exponents of the right have often questioned the judicial truth on the Bologna massacre: «There are no prejudicial ideas that I can afford in my role, they cannot exist due to the respect I show to the victims of the massacres . It is with this spirit that I will address every issue that will be submitted to me, because the answers must first of all be given to the families of the victims”.

Giorgia Meloni

Colosimo replies evasively when they point out that hers is a name strongly proposed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “It is not the premier who indicates the president of the commissions, it is a prerogative of Parliament and so it was”. He claims he hasn’t even heard from her these days: «The prime minister is dealing with even more important dossiers than this one. But when I take my first steps I will share with you what we would like to do, because I know how much he cares about the fight against all the mafias ». Finally, he accuses: “Many representatives of other political parties have had acquaintances with people convicted of serious crimes, such as those for which Ciavardini was convicted and I have not seen all this scandal”. But then he chooses not to exaggerate: “Unlike them, I don’t seek controversy and I won’t start naming names.”

