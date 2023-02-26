In reality, the couple had been paparazzi a few hours earlier in a luxurious restaurant in the center of Milan. And the social photo published by Chiara Ferragni arrived in a tight circle. Almost as if to confirm precisely the reconciliation and instead to deny the detractors who accused the Ferragnezes of wanting to show off the crisis to get people talking about them.

After the Sanremo final in which Fedez was kissed in the mouth by Rosa Chemical making the scandal scream and the famous outburst on the Ariston stage between Chiara Ferragni and the rapper, the cold had come down. Husband and wife no longer appeared together on social media. Stolen photos immortalized them together in the center of Milan on Valentine’s night, but no kisses or hugs between them, only very long faces. Almost a clarifying meeting.

Sources close to the couple immediately spoke of a “serious crisis”, not so much dictated by the now famous kiss in favor of the camera but rather by Fedez’s desire to also appear in the week of Sanremo 2023 in which the protagonist should have been only Chiara, who the Festival presented it on the first and last evening. And instead the rapper would have done everything to steal the show: from the performance in which he snatched the photo of a politician, to the request to Prime Minister Meloni to legalize cannabis during the duet with Article 31, up to the controversy with Anna Oxa during a live in which he appeared drunk and, indeed, to kiss. It seems that these days the rapper has been sleeping on the sofa. But now peace seems to have returned to the Ferragnez household.