The entrepreneur has published, after several days, a story that portrays her hand in hand with the rapper: the situation
Chiara Ferragni finally breaks the ice that had “frozen” the relationship with at least on a social level Fedez. It does so by publishing a story in which two hands are highlighted: that of the entrepreneur shakes that of the singer, the recent protagonist of the quarrels with Mario Giordano and Selvaggia Lucarelli. After the chaos following the well-known episodes that occurred on the occasion of the Sanremo Festival, Ferragni had continued to publish content which, however, “strangely” excluded Fedez, who, in turn, had published and then removed Instagram stories evidently addressed to his wife.
