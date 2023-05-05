Chiayna. A man has been holding his 5-year-old girl hostage for almost a day

A man from the town of Chiajna, Ilfov county, has been sequestering his 5-year-old girl in the house for over 20 hours and threatening to blow up the house.

The man argued with his wife, hit her and then kicked her out of the house. The Romanian Police has several teams of negotiators on site, this being one of the longest negotiations in the history of the Romanian Police.

“The man took care of the minor, he was not aggressive with her. The minor did not suffer bodily injuries, she is out of any danger. The negotiators have opened a channel of communication with him since last night, they have been in constant communication with him. The man has no claims. The man asked for food for the child, the food was offered to him by the negotiators. The police, through the structures present at the scene, want an amicable solution to this event and carry out all the activities within their competence”, said the spokesperson of the Romanian Police.

Photo source: video capture