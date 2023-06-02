Chicago incident, 4-year-old girl shot and killed by another child

Still child victims in the United States of the uncontrolled spread of weapons. A 4-year-old girl was killed by another boy who was playing with a gun in Chicago’s River Grove. The children were alone at home when the tragic accident occurred, and the child’s father was called by another child present.

The man, who has an identification tag as a gun owner and permission to carry weapons concealed, admitted to police that one of his guns was used, claiming the gun was stored on a high shelf in a closet. .