Chicken breast with grapefruit and red onion. That is the story of a chicken breast that became cheerful and colorful.

Chicken breast with grapefruit and red onion. That is the story of a chicken breast that became cheerful and colorful.

The story of chicken breasts is almost always a sad story. You buy them at the supermarket thinking “I’ll eat lightly” and gloomy background music usually accompanies this thought, because when we look at this poor pale piece of meat, we immediately imagine it grilled.

Let’s say cooked it is golden, but sad and stringy.

This however is the story of a chicken breast that from being sad has turned into a colourful, tasty and above all gritty dish!

First of all, this chicken breast needs to be thinned out a little, chickens are known nowadays to inflate their breasts for nothing, so arming ourselves with a rolling pin or pounding the meat, after putting it in a frozen bag, you can take it bludgeon until it deflates, let’s say about 5 mm thick. (no you don’t need to take the ruler, just keep an eye out!)

.

Then you put it to marinate in oil, lemon and pepper for at least half an hour in the fridge covered with plastic wrap.

While you wait for the sad chicken breast to start becoming soft and juicy, wash some salad, iceberg in this case.
.

Arm yourself with willingness and peel a grapefruit that I already assure you while you do it the house will start to smell like citrus and that’s no small thing!!

Now comes the time for the red onion!
.
Noooo you won’t cry if you follow the advice my friend gave me vivian “keep your tongue out while slicing”.

Sure don’t do it maybe in public the scene couldn’t be the best but I assure you it works, if instead you have some reason to cry here’s the right excuse “I’m slicing an onion” and let it out that crying (to the right extent) and laughing (a lot) it’s always good!

Put the diced onion, a little juice and a few pieces of grapefruit in a bowl and season with oil and pepper.

Arrange your salad on the plate and the grapefruit wedges waiting for HIM to lay the chicken chest on it!!

At this point, heat a non-stick pan, remove the chicken breast from the refrigerator, salt it, at this point it will be tasty and cook it for about a minute on each side or until the meat is cooked.

Place it on its colored bed and season with the red onion and grapefruit dressing.

With this story of the chicken breast that became cheerful, I also take the opportunity to wish everyone, chicken breasts included, a happy and colorful new year 🙂


