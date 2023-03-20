The Juventus published a statement on the official website regarding the conditions of Frederick Church after physical problem reported in the match on the Inter pitch: “The tests Federico Chiesa underwent today at J|Medical following the problem encountered yesterday evening ruled out any injuries. His conditions will be evaluated day by day”.
Chiesa, the injury in Inter-Juventus
Chiesa suffered a physical problem during the league match between Inter Milan and Juventus at San Siro. The former soccer player Fiorentina came on in the 66th minute of the game in place of Soulé, immediately showing good initiatives, but then he started limping and less than 20 minutes after entering the game he was forced to leave the pitch. At minute 85, in fact, Allegri it inserted Paredes in place of the injured Chiesa, who sat on the bench, retaliating with Sky’s correspondent for having accused a pain in his hamstring.
