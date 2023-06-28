Chiffi case, 10 days disqualification and 50,000 euro fine for Mourinho – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The Special One has decided not to apologize to the Monza-Roma referee and not to negotiate, therefore he will not sit on the Giallorossi bench at the start of the championship. In addition to the Portuguese, also a fine for the club

One day disqualification for José Mourinho for the case Chiffi. The Federal National Court has in fact decided a stoppage, obviously to be served on the first day of the next championship, for the Special One which had been referred after the sentences addressed to the referee of Monza-Rome:“Poor and not very empathetic match director, the worst I’ve met in my career. I refereed with the microphone to protect myself”he had declared Mourinho. Today in via Campania the dossier was discussed after the lawyer yesterday Conte – the lawyer of the Roma – was heard confirming the intention of the coach of do not apologize to close the matter with a fine settlement. For this reason the decision of TFN was 10 days of disqualification, to which is added a financial penalty equal to 50mila euro. The 10-day period coincides with the first ones two championship days, scheduled for 19/20 August and 26/27 August. Even the same Roma was fined 50,000 euros. The stop to the Portuguese is added to the four already imposed from UEFA in the European context. In the first match of Serie A 2023/24, moreover, they will be missing in the field either Dybala That Pellegrini but not only. Beyond Mourinho, in fact, virtually everyone else had already been disqualified components of the bench: the deputy photos, but also the other two collaborators who in extreme cases took over the bench during the game in progress. This is the goalkeeper coach Nuno Santos e he match analyst Michele Salzarolo So one of the main questions at this point is also who will have to lead in his championship debut? Foti will be out for having made abusive expressions at an assistant, while the match analyst for having had a spat with a player from the Spice. Santos was disqualified for picking up his fifth penalty. Paulo and Lorenzo, on the other hand, were cautioned and both were booked in the last league match against the Ligurians.

