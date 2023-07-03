Chihuahua Criminal Group Los Reyes Operated from Clandestine Airstrip for Drug Transfers

Title: Criminal Group Los Reyes Operated Drug Transfer using Clandestine Airstrip in Chihuahua

Authorities revealed that the criminal organization known as Los Reyes, led by Reyes CG, had been utilizing a secret airstrip hidden in the Caborachi community, Guachochi municipality, for drug transfers. The clandestine airstrip, measuring 500 meters long and 50 meters wide, was discovered during routine operations carried out by the Mexican Army in coordination with the State Police and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

Los Reyes is identified as one of the criminal cells operating in Guachochi and was responsible for a recent deadly ambush. Last week, Melquiades Díaz Meza, also known as “El Chapo Calín” or “El 13,” was among the eight casualties in the attack, effectively weakening the criminal group.

The Secretary of State Public Security (SSPE) issued a statement confirming the seizure of the dirt airfield as part of ongoing operations in Guachochi. This operation followed recent clashes between criminal groups in the area.

Law enforcement agencies coordinated with the National Guard and AEI to dismantle a camp situated near the Papajichi community. The camp was linked to illegal tree felling activities in the area.

During vehicle and document inspections, Jesús Manuel VS was apprehended for driving a Chevrolet SUV reported as stolen.

The conflict between Melquiades Díaz Meza and Reyes CG led to the dissolution of Los Reyes last year, resulting in successive confrontations between Meza’s associates and Los Reyes members. The capture of Reyes CG, along with his key operators, including his son Óscar Javier Díaz Arellanes, alias “Chito,” marked a significant setback for the criminal organization.

Despite Reyes CG’s arrest, the group under his command continues to operate in Guachochi. Attorney General César Jáuregui emphasized that investigations and operations would persist to prevent the group from continuing their illegal activities.

The discovery of the clandestine airstrip highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in combating drug trafficking. Authorities remain committed to eradicating criminal networks and ensuring the safety of citizens in the region.

Note: This article is based on the information provided by security corporations and does not include any additional comments or perspectives from individuals involved in the case.

