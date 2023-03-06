Sant’Elpidio a Mare, 6 March 2023 – “A huge tragedy. I have no words to describe what happened”. These are the words of the mayor of Sant’Elpidio a Mare, Alessio Pignotti, among the first to rush to the scene of the tragic accident, trying to bring comfort to the relatives of the child who died at a year and a half run over by the school bus who had just loaded his little sister.

The school bus was just leaving from via Pisanelli, in the hamlet of Casette d’Ete, when the barely a year and a half left at the gatefollowed her sister and her mother who had accompanied her to the vehicle, just as the vehicle was leaving.

Impossible for the driver to notice that child and the worst happened. He hit it full-on and, despite immediate help, there was nothing more they could do for the little one. He died instantly. Mother’s screams are heartbreaking (the family of Indian nationality he has lived in Casette d’Ete for some time), who have called the residents back to the streets, freezing them due to the enormous tragedy that had taken place.

Meanwhile the bus attendant he thought of letting the children down who were in any case accompanied to school, while help rushed to the scene, from the self-medicine, to the ambulance of the Blue Cross, to the local police, to the police and carabinieri. The tortured little body of the child was covered from the view of the onlookers by sheets held up by the rescuers until the authorization was granted for the removal and transfer of the small body to the morgue. The driver is shocked of the school bus. Mayor Alessio Pignotti was also on the spot, shocked by what had happened.

The driver in shock

“I had just left after loading the kindergarten kids when i felt like a jolt. A moment later I realized what had happened and immediately stopped the vehicle. I’m devastated” the words of the school bus driver.

The mayor: “A huge tragedy”

“A huge tragedyThere are no words to describe what happened.” So the mayor of Sant’Elpidio a Mare Alessio Pignotti he rushed to the scene of the tragedy trying to bring comfort to the parents of the child.

The appeal of the Association of victims of road accidents

“Today a child killed by the driver of a school bus in Fermo. Two days ago the very serious accident in the Treviso area where the two very young girls lost their lives due to speed and carelessness. The massacres on Italian roads are increasing”. This is what the lawyer Domenico Musicco affirms, president of Avisl Onlus (Association of Victims of Road Accidents, Workplace Accidents and Medical Malpractice) who asks for a meeting with the Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini.

“An urgent meeting with the minister together with a delegation of family members of the victims of road accidents, so that the Marshall Plan for the streets that we have been asking for for some time can finally be put in place – adds Musicco -. Since the beginning of the year, the number of dead pedestrians hit has increased exponentially: 87 against 58 in the first two months of 2022. The least virtuous regions Lazio, followed by Lombardy and Emilia Romagna. There are areas, such as Veneto, where mortality is very high, and almost 10% of all Italian victims are recorded. Territories, such as some of the capital’s arteries, which should be monitored constantly because regularly, every year, there are numerous deaths. It is not possible to further postpone some measures aimed at make our streets safer.