Child killed in Rome by youtuber, “TheBordeline”: “We interrupt all activities. Let’s think about Manuel”

Five days after the dramatic clash that cost little Manuel’s life in Rome, the Youtubers of «TheBorderline» (one of them was behind the wheel for an “extreme” challenge) suspended their activities. They announce it in the last video published: «TheBorderline express to the family the maximum, sincere and deepest pain. What happened has left everyone marked with a deep wound, nothing will ever be the same again. The idea of ​​TheBorderline was to offer young people entertainment with a wholesome spirit. The tragedy that happened is so profound that it makes it morally impossible for us to continue this path. Therefore, TheBorderline group stops all activity with this latest message. Our thoughts are only for Manuel».

The video reached almost 40,000 views in less than an hour, among the 600,000 subscribers (24,000 who arrived after the accident) who have been following the channel since 2020. One of the founders, Matteo Di Pietro, 20, killed little Manuel on Wednesday by running over his mother’s Smart in via di Macchia Saponara, in the Casal Palocco district, with a rented Lamborghini SUV. The boys on board had launched a “challenge” on their channel: stay in the car for 50 consecutive hours.

The investigations

The speed at which the Lamborghini SUV was traveling in via di Macchia Saponara, in Casal Palocco, is perhaps the main key that will establish the level of responsibility of Matteo Di Pietro, the twenty-year-old youtuber under investigation for the road murder of little Manuel. The results of the technical consultancy that the Rome prosecutors entrusted to ascertain how many kilometers per hour the car was traveling that last Wednesday crashed into the Smart Forfour in which the five-year-old boy was traveling could soon arrive. died soon after, and the little sister with their mother. The child’s funeral will take place in the next few days after the authorization of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which ordered the autopsy at the Tor Vergata institute of forensic medicine. The prosecutors want to have a clear picture of the causes of death, declared about an hour and a half after the accident, after the dramatic attempt to save his life by the 118 personnel. Then there are a series of aspects concerning the dynamics of the accident on which the municipal police are trying to shed light: the images of the cameras positioned about 250 meters away from the intersection where the impact took place will be put together, but also those on the other side of the road, who may have filmed the passage of the Atac bus whose driver is in fact an eyewitness.

High speed

What now seems certain is that the Lamborghini SUV rented by the twenty-year-old was not traveling within the limits of the 30 kilometers per hour set on that road but well beyond, perhaps more than double: a fact that regardless will make a difference on responsibilities. Then there remains the positivity of the youtuber to cannabinoids detected in the emergency room after the blood tests following the accident, but also in this case it will be necessary to establish if and when Di Pietro had taken drugs. It is not excluded that the young man, for whom no precautionary measure has so far been deemed necessary, may be heard by the investigators in Piazzale Clodio in the coming days. In the meantime, his house has been searched, looking for videos, cell phones or possibly drugs, given the results of the analyses. The headquarters of TheBorderline company, of which Di Pietro was head of the board and which had an annual turnover of around 190 thousand euros, also ended up in the spotlight. From the analysis of the footage on the seized cell phones, including those that were aboard the SUV involved, new pieces could emerge to get to the truth about the challenge that the twenty-year-old and his group of youtubers had launched.

