[NTD, Beijing, October 29, 2022]Recently, the number of children infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has soared in the United States, resulting in a shortage of hospital beds and patients waiting too long for treatment.

Sick children, crowded hospital beds, long wait times…

Dr. Kim Quayle, medical director of the emergency department at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri: “If we compare it to last year, we’re seeing a three-fold increase in RSV cases, which is pretty shocking! It’s not clear if this is the peak. “

The rapid increase in children infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has caused a general emergency in major hospitals in the United States, with a serious shortage of medical staff, insufficient hospital beds, and long waiting times for patients.

Dr. Kim Quayle, medical director of the emergency department at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri, said: “A few hours, unfortunately, we are trying to shorten the (waiting) time. But now the influx of patients is difficult to get in the emergency room immediately. treat.”

California mother Cynthia Layton came to see a doctor with her 2-month-old daughter.

Leighton: “We saw our daughter was coughing and had a runny nose, so we took her to the doctor. We were pretty sure she had RSV.”

Generally, children, adolescents, the elderly, or patients with weakened immune systems are most likely to be infected with RSV virus.

