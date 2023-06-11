Home » Children fighting in Block 61 in New Belgrade | Info
World

Children fighting in Block 61 in New Belgrade | Info

by admin
Children fighting in Block 61 in New Belgrade | Info

The footage of a fight between minors in New Belgrade in block 61 disturbed the public.

Source: instagram.com/moj_beo_grad/

In New Belgrade, block 61, there was a fight between minors this evening, and the video was leaked on social networks. The video shows a large number of children in the yard in front of the buildings, but only two boys are involved in the fight.

The reason for the physical confrontation is unknown, and what is tragic about this situation is that many boys and girls are standing on the sidelines cheering. He encourages the participants in the fight, inciting them to continue and fight more brutally.

See photos of children fighting in block 61 in New Belgrade

At one point in the video you can hear “bravo bre”. The person who recorded the fight commented on it while filming saying “What’s up bro, are you normal?“.

Watch the video of children fighting in Block 61 in New Belgrade


00:50

Tuca Belgrade
Source: Instagam/moj_beograd_rezerva

Source: Instagam/moj_beograd_rezerva

(MONDO/My_Belgrade_reserva)

See also  Germany, first large group headed by a woman: Merck will be led by Belén Garijo

You may also like

Poor connections hurt the mobile app business

Shooting at a house in Annapolis, three people...

he stabs his son to death and shoots...

United States, shooting in a house in Annapolis:...

Heavy rainfall in northwest Pakistan has caused more...

Seka Aleksić took a girl who was bullied...

Monkey Island comes to Sea of ​​Thievies: trailer...

Even for the Azzurri of the Italy Under...

Daily horoscope June 12, 2023 | Fun

Real name Emina Jahović | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy