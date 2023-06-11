Children fighting in Block 61 in New Belgrade | Info

The footage of a fight between minors in New Belgrade in block 61 disturbed the public.

In New Belgrade, block 61, there was a fight between minors this evening, and the video was leaked on social networks. The video shows a large number of children in the yard in front of the buildings, but only two boys are involved in the fight.

The reason for the physical confrontation is unknown, and what is tragic about this situation is that many boys and girls are standing on the sidelines cheering. He encourages the participants in the fight, inciting them to continue and fight more brutally.

At one point in the video you can hear “bravo bre”. The person who recorded the fight commented on it while filming saying “What’s up bro, are you normal?“.

