With a choice that will cause discussion, at least in some member countries, the European Commission has presented a draft regulation which aims to ensure throughout the European Union the rights recognized by a member state to the children of a same-sex couple. The legislative text, which aims to guarantee legal protection to all direct descendants, will have to be approved by both Parliament and the Council. The latter must express itself unanimously. In fact, a same-sex couple will be able to ask the country that established the filiation relationship for a European certificate which must be recognized and applied in all member states.

Protect the fundamental rights of children

The idea is to “protect the fundamental rights of children” and to provide legal certainty to “all types of families when they move from one Member State to another for travel or residence reasons”, said the Community executive here in Brussels. The Commissioner for Justice, the Belgian Didier Reynders, underlined that it is not a question of imposing changes to national legislation and to the way in which individual countries understand the concept of family. The goal is simply to guarantee full rights to children (two million are currently discriminated against), starting with that of free movement, but also in fields such as succession, maintenance obligations, school or health issues or the right to custody.

The threshold of unanimity

“It’s not about changing the way each State defines the family” or adoption, but about “protecting the rights of the child,” Commissioner Reynders insisted. As mentioned, the Twenty-seven will have to approve the proposal unanimously. It will not be easy. Countries like Hungary or Poland have policies that are hostile to the rights of LGBT people.

LGBT enthusiasm, perplexity among the bishops

In other Member States, adoption or surrogacy by same-sex couples are authorised. An international coalition of LGBT organizations, known by the acronym Ilga, has welcomed the Commission’s proposal to end the “burden” of rainbow families.

Much colder in Italy, the bishop of Ventimiglia-Sanremo Antonio Suetta: “If we want to clarify the law – he said speaking to the beraking latest news news agency – we need to recognize the fact, and that is that the family is made up of a man and a woman united in marriage who bear children”.