Children of gay couples, EU: States must recognize minor filiation with same-sex parents

Children of gay couples, EU: States must recognize minor filiation with same-sex parents

Answer to M5S question

In line with the LGBTIQ Equality Strategy 2020-2025

Sala: homoparental families theme to be discussed in Parliament

The EU Commission has indicated that “in line with the strategy for the equality of LGBTIQ people 2020-2025” and according to the “continuous dialogue with the member states regarding the implementation of the judgments of the Court of Justice of the European Union”, it is mandatory for the EU states “to recognize the filiation of a minor with parents of the same sex for the purpose of exercising the rights conferred by the Union”. This is what the EU executive writes in the written response to a question from the 5 Star Movement. The head of the M5S delegation to the European Parliament gave the news.

