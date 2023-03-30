The European Parliament approved by show of hands, in the plenary in Brussels, an amendment presented by Renew Europe (of which the Third Pole is a part), condemning the Italian government for stopping the registration of birth certificates of children of same-sex couples . “Condemn the instructions given by the Italian government to the Municipality of Milan to no longer register the children of same-parent couples”.

The European Parliament, the amendment continues, “believes that this decision will inevitably lead to discrimination not only against same-sex couples, but also and above all against their children; it believes that such an action constitutes a direct violation of the rights of minors, such as listed in the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child; is concerned that this decision is part of a wider attack on the LGBTQI+ community in Italy; calls on the Italian Government to immediately reverse its decision “.