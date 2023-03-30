Home World Children of gay couples, the European Parliament condemns the Meloni government for stopping registrations: “Italy goes back”
World

Children of gay couples, the European Parliament condemns the Meloni government for stopping registrations: “Italy goes back”

by admin
Children of gay couples, the European Parliament condemns the Meloni government for stopping registrations: “Italy goes back”


The European Parliament approved by show of hands, in the plenary in Brussels, an amendment presented by Renew Europe (of which the Third Pole is a part), condemning the Italian government for stopping the registration of birth certificates of children of same-sex couples . “Condemn the instructions given by the Italian government to the Municipality of Milan to no longer register the children of same-parent couples”.

The European Parliament, the amendment continues, “believes that this decision will inevitably lead to discrimination not only against same-sex couples, but also and above all against their children; it believes that such an action constitutes a direct violation of the rights of minors, such as listed in the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child; is concerned that this decision is part of a wider attack on the LGBTQI+ community in Italy; calls on the Italian Government to immediately reverse its decision “.


See also  Taiwan, fire in a thirteen-storey building: the death toll is growing

You may also like

the wagons on fire – Corriere TV

Five years on, Gaza’s Great March of Return...

Nine people died in the collision between two...

Russia, the arrested Wall Street Journal journalist was...

Paris, students march again after the general strike:...

Children of same-parent couples, the EU condemns Italy:...

Spain, the Ana Obregón case: a 68-year-old daughter...

Russian Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Iranian Foreign...

Microsoft announces an Xbox Series X bundle with...

The city of Banjaluka handed over the courts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy