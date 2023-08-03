Children of rainbow families, between transcription of birth certificates and stepchild adoption: let’s clarify

What is the difference between thebirth registration of children born in homoparental families, the transcription of their overseas trained certificates and theadoption of the child?

In the first two cases, the children would be recognized as children of their two parents automatically and directly whether they were born in Italy (registration) or abroad (transcription), through a declaration to the civil status office.

Instead, in the case of adoption called by law «in particular cases» and in English stepchild adoptionit is a court that juridically establishes a situation of sonship and parenthood that already exists in practice since the birth of the children.

Recognition at birth with the civil registry is the ordinary procedure established by law for all couples formed by a man and a woman who become parents, but the same procedure is precluded for couples of parents of the same sex.

With an exception in the case of a couple of women who have had a child abroad and request the transcription in our country of the birth certificate which shows that both are mothers. In this case, the constant jurisprudence of the Cassation establishes that there are no preclusions to direct recognition.

The consequence of the failure to register at the birth is to force the parents, or rather the one/s of the two who is not legally registered, to resort to theadoption in special caseswith the legal disbursements that would be better spent for the needs of the children and above all with the practical difficulties and above all the risks that the children run for the entire time the procedure lasts, even 3 years in some areas of Italy, being not legally having one of the two parents, even if in fact this exists and takes care of them.

