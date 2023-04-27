Children on the street in Novi Sad paint an expensive car Info

A video was published showing children standing on the boulevard in Novi Sad to take photos of Lamborghinis, ignoring the traffic.

Izvor: Instagam/Printscreen/192_rs

A clip was published on social networks that attracted a lot of attention because it shows he sees how children stand on the busy boulevard in Novi Sad, ignoring the traffic, in order to take photos or record expensive “Lamborghini”.

The video was published on the Instagram page 192_rs. At the beginning of the video, one can see a child running across the street to take a photo of an expensive car. Further on, a group of children can be seen standing on the boulevard with phones in their hands. At the moment when the “Lamborghini” is passing by, the children do not pay attention to other vehicles at all.

The video was published with the question whether these children have parents. “On the busiest and biggest boulevard in Novi Sad, they jump in front of vehicles at full speed to take pictures of Lamborghinis, should a tragedy happen and children die because of a star or a good car in order to react and prevent this kind of behavior. Who is responsible here?” was written in the description of the video.

Numerous users of the social network left their opinions in the comments. “And if you hit him by accident, you’re immediately labeled as having gone wild, and the fact that a stupid kid is standing in the middle of the road and obstructing traffic is nobody’s business.. Until someone dies there, they will not come to their senses. Unfortunately”, “Youth is only a product of this system! Criticism for the “parents” of those children!”, “Parents should take their children to the car show and let everyone close their eyes for as long as they want and let them take photos from all angles, not like this…”, are just some of the comments.

