Children on the tram in Bulevar Kralja Aleksandra | Info

In Bulevar Kralja Aleksandra, children rode on the rear, outer part of the tram. One of them fell after his friend pushed him.

A video was published on social networks, which was made in the Boulevard of King Aleksandar in Belgrade, and on which you can see how two boys ride on the back, outer part of the tram. At one point, one of the boys falls on the street.

Two boys risked their lives when they climbed onto the back of the tram, and it’s even more terrifying that the video shows that an older minor fell on the street after the younger one pushed him. After the fall, which could have been fatal, the boy got up and started running after the tram.

Countless times, information appeared in the media that children were riding in the back of city transport and that they were endangering their lives in that way. Two boys also put their lives in danger by pushing while driving, which could have ended in death.

“King Alexander Boulevard, although this seems like child’s play, driving this way is very dangerous
Their behavior was commented on by numerous users of social networks. “They drive like this on a regular basis”, “Terrible, they should break. Prut should teach him to be smart”, “Terrible and very dangerous”, are just some of the comments.

