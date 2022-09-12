“We are a family of six embarking on a bit of a crazy adventure.” “The world in their eyes” is the title of the Facebook page on which Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier document the stages of their journey around the globe. They portray themselves in the desert of Mongolia, in the mosques of Istanbul, while observing the lions of Tanzania. They are seen lying in train carriages, lying on the roof of the vans, atop peaks and underwater, accompanied by their four children. The journey, in fact, this adventure which they define as “a little crazy”, is for them. As the Cnn, the Canadian couple decided to show the world to their children after being diagnosed with a vision-affecting disease. Mia, the 12-year-old older sister, was only three years old when she was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes loss or severe loss of vision over time. A few years later, the discovery that her other two children, Colin (now seven years old) and Laurent (five years old) also had the same symptoms as her sister. Hence, the parents’ idea of ​​leaving and giving their little ones “visual memories”.

The discovery of retinitis pigmentosa

«My little girl asked me:“ Mom, what does it mean to be blind? Will I drive a car? ”» Recalls Lemay, confessing: «She was five years old. But, slowly, she was realizing what was happening. It was a normal conversation for her. But for me it was heartbreaking. ‘ The decision to pack and leave was not immediate. Once they discovered their children’s illness, the couple focused their attention on helping them develop the skills they needed to orient themselves in life once their vision was blurred or lost. That was until a specialist following Mia suggested that the parents give her “visual memories.” «I thought – her mother told CNN-: ‘I won’t show you an elephant in a book, I’ll take you to see a real elephant. And she will fill her visual memory with the best and most beautiful images I can. ‘

The savings

So it was. Sebastien explains that “with the diagnosis, we have an urgency.” “There are great things to do at home – he said – but there is nothing better than traveling”. Which for the Pelletier family does not mean just photographing themselves with a sunset or the rainbow behind them. What enriches you during a trip “is not only the landscape, but also the different cultures and people”, emphasizes Sebastien. Leaving was possible, the man continues, when “the company I worked for and in which I had shares was purchased”. “It was like a little gift from life,” Lemay admits. “Like: here’s the money for your trip.” Everything was ready.

The obstacle of the pandemic

Only the pandemic stopped the six travelers. In fact, the family originally had to leave in July 2020 and had planned an in-depth itinerary, which included touring Russia by land and then spending as many days in China. But in the end the pandemic upset their plans and the spouses were able to leave only in March 2022. “In reality we left without an itinerary,” confesses Lemay. “We had ideas of where we wanted to go, but we decided to plan on the way.”

Travel

The only notes are desires. Before leaving, in fact, the family created a sort of list of experiences to do during the trip: Mia wanted to ride a horse, while Laurent wanted to drink a fruit juice on a camel. And so the six first visited Namibia, where they got close to elephants, zebras and giraffes. Then they headed to Zambia and Tanzania, to fly to Turkey, where they spent a month, and to Mongolia. Indonesia was the last stop. A dream trip with which Lemay and Pelletier hope to remind their children that they are lucky, despite the challenges that may arise later in their life when their vision worsens: “No matter how hard their life is, I wanted to show them that they are lucky to have running water in the house and to be able to go to school every day with beautiful colored books ».

The story on social media

The family talked about the milestones on social media, posting regular updates on their Facebook and Instagram accounts. And their story was an outstretched hand for other people who were diagnosed with the same disease as the little ones. Lemay said many have reached out to them, including a teacher at a Quebec school for blind or visually impaired students, who now tells her class about their adventures. “Every week, she opens the Facebook page and describes all the images, reading what we are writing,” explains Lemay. “And somehow it’s part of the journey with us. Being able to share this with other people is a really nice gift for which we are grateful: it makes us really happy ».