Children’s Marathon 2023 | Sport

A traditional children’s marathon was held in the capital on Saturday

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Today, the 27th Children’s Marathon was held in the Belgrade Zoo. Dušan Slavković from Sveta Petka Kindergarten ran faster than the others and triumphed with a time of 35 seconds, equaling the current record for the track around the elephant farm. Aleksa Spasojević from Duga Kindergarten was one step behind him, and the third place went to Kalina Radosavljević from Lunja Kindergarten. The title of Super Puža, intended for the last placed participant in the finals, went to Una Nedaković from Dragan Laković Kindergarten.

“All today’s participants of the 27th Dexy co Children’s Marathon are winners, because they showed fighting spirit, sportsmanship and good upbringing. We made the decision that today’s 12 finalists will be the promoters of the 36th Belgrade Marathon, in order to motivate these young people to continue playing sports. I’m sure that experience will remain etched in their memory for a long time, as a memory of their first sporting steps,” said Darko Habuš, director of the Belgrade Marathon.

The unshakable impression is that the people of Belgrade missed the Children’s Marathon, because a large number of visitors came to support the most talented runners of preschool age. The completely renovated track around the elephant farm was the true sports center of Belgrade this Saturday, and the citizens of the Serbian capital enjoyed fantastic entertainment and true champions.

“The Belgrade Marathon is an event of special importance for the city of Belgrade, and the Children’s Marathon is an introduction to the spectacle that awaits us next week. It was a great pleasure to support the little ones, our future champions”, said Nikola Penić, secretary for sports of the city of Belgrade.

Visitors to the Belgrade Zoo enjoyed 12 qualifying races, and the winners of the qualifying races competed in a very exciting final. The finalists of the Children’s Marathon, who will also be the promoters of the 36th Belgrade Marathon, which awaits us next weekend, are: Aleksa Spasojević, Una Nedaković; Boris Spasić, Luka Stanković, Iva Đuričić, Dušan Slavković, Mila Mitić, Lazar Velimirović, Filip Poledica, Ognjen Bogdanović, Kalina Radosavljević and Stefan Dejanović.

Representatives Novak Djokovic Foundation they read a motivational message from Novak Đoković, who wished good luck to the future champions. The Garden of Good Hope was full of displays from the partners of the Children’s Marathon, so the little ones left the race with hands full of gifts and educational content. 30 years ago, the first race of the Children’s Marathon was run. After 30 years, the same spirit has been maintained, true and fair fights of real little champions. Today, 170 of them had the privilege to experience the track around the elephant farm, in competition with almost 20,000 children who participated in the pre-qualifications. Today they are champions on a 230-meter-long track, and tomorrow they may be conquering the kilometers of the great Belgrade Marathon. Perhaps the first meeting between our “Karl Luisev” and the Belgrade Marathon will be on Sunday, April 23, because the participants of the Children’s Marathon will be the promoters of the biggest race that the Serbian capital has.